BOPET Packaging Film Market 2020 : Industry Growth, Sales Revenue, Business Strategy and Forecast by 2027

The BOPET Packaging Film Market report, at first, has given a brief understanding of the industry through basic overview. This overview includes the market definition, key applications of the product, and the recent manufacturing technology employed for such production. The global BOPET Packaging Film Market has been analyzed in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape, key regional status, and recent trends noted in the relevant industry. This analysis also contains the product price margins, along with risk factors that are associated with manufacturers. The report on BOPET Packaging Film Market has explored various market dynamics that hold a significant influence during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

BOPET is commonly called as Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate. BOPET is the polyester film which is made by stretching polyethylene terephthalate (PET). These films provide various benefits like tensile strength, transparency, chemical and dimensional stability, reflectivity, electrical insulation, and gas and aroma barrier properties. Food contamination is major concern in food and beverage industry, especially in retail chain.

Market Drivers

Increase in demand for advanced packaging solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global BOPET packaging film market growth. Further, increase in awareness about advantages of BOPET films will have the positive impact on global BOPET packaging film market growth. Also, increase in demand for BOPET packaging films in cosmetic industry which is expected to propel the growth of global BOPET packaging film market during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in adoption of BOPET packaging films in various industries such as packaging, industrial, electrical and electronics, imaging, and other industries will fuel the global BOPET packaging film market growth.

Market Restraints

However, availability of other products and fluctuations in raw material cost are the restraining factor which are expected to hamper the global BOPET packaging film market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as JBF RAK LLC, Terphane LLC, Polyplex, Fatra A.S., RETAL Industries, Futamura Chemical, SRF Limited, Jindal Poly Films, Dupont Teijin Films, Toray Plastics, and Uflex Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Thickness

Thin

Thick

By Coating Type

Coated

Non-coated

By Product Type

Sachets

Pouches

Bags

Shrink Films

Stretch Wraps

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Imaging

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

