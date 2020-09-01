Agriculture Nets Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Agriculture Net Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on global agriculture net market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global agriculture net market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Type Shading Nets

Anti-hail

Anti-insects

Windbreak

Others Form Woven

Non-woven Form Application Farming Area

Animal Husbandry

Horticulture and Floriculture

Aquaculture

Others End Use Industrial Agriculture

Sustainable Agriculture Price Range Economic

Mid-range

Premium Material Type Metal

Plastic

Rubber

Others Sales Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Independent Stores

Hardware Stores

Farm Equipment Stores

Other Sales Channel Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the global agriculture net market includes the country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global agriculture net market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of global agriculture net market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the agriculture net market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of agriculture net market.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This chapter exclusively discusses the key market trends present in the global agriculture net market. It highlights the demand for non-toxic material, expansion of agro-textile market, increasing adoption in non-agricultural sectors, and product innovation trends.

Chapter 04– Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various aspects such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 05 – Impact of Covid-19 on Agriculture Net Market

This chapter provides in-depth analysis of progression by phase and response. It also highlights the factors affecting the sales in agriculture net market and forecast in the post COVID-19 world.

Chapter 06 – Key Success Factors

This chapter bring attention to the business and operational market overview. It presents factors influencing the market and includes a PESTLE analysis to state the success factors for the forecast period.

Chapter 07 – Agricultural Products and Accessories Overview

The chapter highlights the evolution and transformation of the agriculture industry. It sheds light on the evolution and transformation, modern agricultural techniques, adoption of gadgets, and government initiatives to support the same.

Chapter 08 – Consumer Purchasing Pattern

This section provides an in-depth consumer purchasing pattern analysis, consumer confidence, factors influencing market dynamics, influence of social media, and challenges for suppliers.

Chapter 9 – Global Agriculture Net Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical agriculture net market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 10 – Global Agriculture Net Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on manufacturer level pricing for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the agriculture net market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 11 – Global Agriculture Net Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the agriculture net market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 –2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 12 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global agriculture net equipment market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the agriculture net market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the agriculture net market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the agriculture net market.

Chapter 13 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Net Type

Based on net type, the global agriculture net market is segmented into shading nets, anti-hail, anti-insects, windbreak, and others.

Chapter 14 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Form

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into woven and non-woven form. The report studies the demand for both and the factors influencing these segments.

Chapter 15 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Application

On the basis of application, the global agriculture net market is segmented into farming area, animal husbandry, horticulture and floriculture, aquaculture, and others.

Chapter 16 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the end use of agriculture depending on industrial agriculture and sustainable agriculture segments.

Chapter 17 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Based on price range, the agriculture net market is segmented into economic, mass and premium. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on price range.

Chapter 18 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material Type

Based on material type, the global agriculture net market is segmented into metal, plastic, rubber, leather, and others.

Chapter 19 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the agriculture net market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, hardware stores, independent stores, farm equipment stores, and other sales channels.

Chapter 20 – Global Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the agriculture net market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 21 – North America Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the agriculture net market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth.

Chapter 22 – Latin America Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the agriculture net market in the Latin America region.

Chapter 23 – Europe Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the agriculture net market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 24 – South Asia Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the agriculture net market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 25 – East Asia Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the agriculture net market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of agriculture net market in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 26 – Oceania Agriculture Net Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the agriculture net market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the agriculture net in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 27 – Middle East and Africa Agriculture Net Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the agriculture net market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 28 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the agriculture net market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 29 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of vendors in the global agriculture net market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd, Low & Bonar PLC, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., JX Nippon ANC, Inc., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate, Don & Low Ltd., UNIMIN India, Diatex, B&V Agro Irrigation Co., Neo Corp International Limited, Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Capatex, Shree Tarpaulin industries, Belton Industries, Inc., and others.

Chapter 30 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the agriculture net market report.

Chapter 31 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the agriculture net market.