Active Grille Shutter Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend & Forecast 2025

Growing advancements in automotive industry, increasing production and sales of 4-wheelers to drive global active grille shutter market.

According to Global Databooks report, “Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Shutter Type, By Vehicle, By Vanes Type, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global active grille shutter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2020-2025 owing to increasing production of 4-wheelers in various designs. Moreover, active grille shutter improves aerodynamics of a vehicle, enhance handling and speed of vehicle further boosts global active grille shutter market.

Global active grille shutter market can be segmented based on vehicle, shutter type, and region. Based on vehicle type, market can be segregated into passenger cars (PC), light commercial vehicles (LCV), and high commercial vehicles (HCV). Passenger cars (PC) segment held the majority share in 2019 due to growing production and sales of passenger cars. In terms of shutter type, market can be segregated into visible active grille shutter and non-visible active grille shutter. Out of these, non-visible grille shutter segment captured majority share in 2019 and trend is likely to continue in coming years as it offers better aerodynamics and these shutters can be easily placed behind the grille.

Report URL : https://www.globaldatabooks.com/report/global-active-grille-shutter-market/1240.html

Valeo, Magna International Johnson Electric, HBPO GMBH, SRG Global, Shape Corporation, among others are some of leading key players operating in global active grille shutter market. Major companies are adopting strategies like mergers and collaborations, product developments, contracts and collaborations to capture majority share in competitive market.

“North America acquired the majority share in global active grille shutter market in 2019 due to presence of major players, surging sales & production of passenger cars within the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR through 2025 due to growing adoption of active grille shutter for reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with Global Databooks, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Active Grille Shutter Market, By Shutter Type, By Vehicle, By Vanes Type, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of global active grille shutter market and provide statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. Report provides cutting-edge market intelligence and help investors to make proper decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the merging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global active grille shutter market.

