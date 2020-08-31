Medical Clothing Market – What will be the Short-term Impact of Coronavirus?

The global medical clothing market is set to gain momentum from the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Besides, the rising awareness campaigns regarding the benefits of clinical clothing would affect the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Medical Clothing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Surgical Drapes, Medical Scrubs and Gowns, Gloves, Facial Protection, Sterilization Wraps, Protective Apparels and Others), By Application (Hospitals & Physicians’ Offices, Outpatient Facilities, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the medical clothing market size was USD 63.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of organizations present in the global market.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health

3M Company

Medline Industries, Inc.

Superior Uniform Groups

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Healthcare LLC

Medline Industries

Mölnlycke Health Care

Barco Uniforms

Other prominent players

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Developed Healthcare Infrastructure

The market is geographically fragmented into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and North America. Amongst these, North America procured USD 25.5 billion in 2019 and is set to dominate in the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous medical clothing manufacturing companies, increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, and developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to grow rapidly by exhibiting high CAGR on account of the increasing awareness programs amongst the masses regarding hygiene and safety.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Acquiring Other Enterprises to Strengthen Position

Various big, small, and medium companies operating in the market are engaging in mergers and acquisition strategy to gain the maximum share and expand their businesses. It is also helping them in catering to the need of their growing consumer bases. Below are a couple of the latest key industry developments:

November 2019: Ansell Limited teamed up with ProGlove to develop hand protection solutions by using innovative technology. It would enable the right personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance at the workplace.

November 2018: Superior Uniform Group, Inc. successfully acquired CID Resources Inc. to gain ownership of the rising medical clothing providers and enter into a new segment in the uniform market.