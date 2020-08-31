Kèrluxe Provides All-in-One Hair Care Solutions with Intensive Hair Care Collections

Kèrluxe’s improved hair care solutions are designed to address specific hair problems and make hair care and styling routines faster and more convenient. Its collection of luxury hair care products are among the best.

[Erlenbach , 31/08/2020]—Luxury hair care brand Kèrluxe improves hair care routine with its collection of hair care solutions. Each selection, composed of six sets, is designed to address specific hair concerns such as follicle stimulation, volume, nourishment, and more.

All six of the brand’s collections contain hair care essentials: a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in treatment, and mask — all designed to minimise the time spent caring and styling the hair.

The Collections

The Luminage collection’s Cera-Filler Complex features a trio of powerful actives to fortify, reconstruct, and strengthen the scalp and hair against pollution and other environmental elements. Working from the inside out, the actives restore brittle and fragile hair by promoting density and elasticity. The collection’s intense formula also protects the hair from damage and fading.

Caviar4 is ideal for luxurious hair transformations. Caviar extract, the collection’s primary ingredient, rejuvenates, fortifies, and soothes the hair from the root, which promotes scalp health and adds dimension and shine to the hair.

For moisture and weightless volume, Kerluxe recommends the Aquavol collection, which offers revitalising double-action complex that combines volume-stimulation and moisture-lock protection technology. The combination supports the overall condition of the scalp and hair, delivering effortless manageability and flexible hair movement.

The Crystallise collection offers daily hair protection. Its AntiOxi O² Complex shields the hair from free radicals and pollutants that stresses the hair and scalp throughout the day. Kèrluxe’s formula preserves the hair’s PH balance, as well as repair damaged follicles to free the hair from congestion.

Resplendisse is ideal for people who wish to achieve smoothing and curl renaissance for their hair. The collection’s Smooth Oil Silk (SOS) Complex combines four deeply nourishing silk proteins and oils that reactivate and tame stubborn curls, as well as smooth frizz.

Reactivisse’s Anti-Cell Complex uses cellular research to stimulate hair growth and tackle hair loss while restoring the strength from the hair follicle. All the products in the collection create a foundation for a healthy scalp and stimulate growth activators to enable fuller, stronger, and sustainable hair.

About Kèrluxe

Kèrluxe is a luxury hair care brand with products that use exclusive complexes to address specific hair care concerns. The brand’s hair care heritage stems from its Swiss heritage of skincare. Kèrluxe continues to promote quality hair care with luxury products that treat a variety of hair concerns.

For more information, customers can visit their website at https://kerluxe.com.