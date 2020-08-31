Global Electric Car Market 2019 – 2025

• The most recent electric car market trends point to the fact that long range BEVs will be the future (150+ BEVs already in development).

• In the Europe electric car market, the volumes in 2019 are estimated at ~0.5 Million units– 25% YOY increase. BMW is the market leader with ~18% market share.

• So far GM has focused on making electric vehicles under its mass market Chevrolet brand, where it has been losing $7k-$8k on every unit, but going forward Cadillac will become General Motors ‘s lead electric vehicle brand.

• China is the biggest volume generator for BEVs. BEVs account for 80% of all EVs sold in China, the average everywhere else(except US) is <50%.

• In Asia Ex China region,a lot of work needs to be done from policy and legislation perspective to jump-start the EV market in this region.

COMPANY PROFILES

1. BYD

2. JAC

3. Geely

4. Chery

5. Roewe(SAIC)

6. BMW

7. Tesla Motors

8. VW Group

9. Renault- Nissan- Mitsubishi Alliance

10. Hyundai-KIA Motors

11. Robert Bosch GmBH

12. Continental AG

13. Magna International

14. CATL

15. Panasonic Corporation

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Sl no Topic

1 Market Segmentation

2 Scope of the report

3 Abbreviations

4 Research Methodology

5 Executive Summary

6 Introduction

7 Insights from Industry stakeholders

8 Cost breakdown of Product by sub-components and average profit margin

9 Disruptive innovation in the Industry

10 Technology trends in the Industry

11 Consumer trends in the industry

12 Recent Production Milestones

13 Component Manufacturing in US, EU and China

14 COVID-19 impact on overall market

15 COVID-19 impact on Production of components

16 COVID-19 impact on Point of sale

17 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Geography, 2020-2025

18 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Product Type, 2020-2025

19 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by Application, 2020-2025

20 Market Segmentation, Dynamics and Forecast by End use, 2020-2025

21 Product installation rate by OEM, 2020

22 Incline/Decline in Average B-2-B selling price in past 5 years

23 Competition from substitute products

24 Gross margin and average profitability of suppliers

25 New product development in past 12 months

26 M&A in past 12 months

27 Growth strategy of leading players

28 Market share of vendors, 2020

29 Company Profiles

30 Unmet needs and opportunity for new suppliers

31 Conclusion

32 Appendix

THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS

1. Global Electric Car Market size and Forecast (Subscribers and $Million), by region, by application

2. Average B-2-B price for Global Electric Car Market, by region

3. Market share of leading vendors, by region

4. Coronavirus impact on Global Electric Car Market earnings