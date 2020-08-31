Cellular Health Testing: At-home Segment Site dominates the Cellular Health Screening Market

Factors such as the increasing adoption of telomere performance programs for leading a healthy life; growing importance of healthy life expectancy (HALE); rising government focus towards preventive healthcare; rising geriatric population and resultant growth in the need for cellular health screening; increasing research activities; growing adoption of the direct-to-consumer approach; and the increasing burden of chronic diseases are expected to drive the growth of Cellular Health Testing market. On the other hand, problems associated with the transport of samples and differences in the cost of test kits offered by different companies are expected to restrain the growth of Cellular Health Testing market during the forecast period.

[140 Pages Report] The global cellular health screening market is estimated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2022 from USD 2.12 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Cellular Health Testing Market by Type (Single (Telomere, Oxidative Stress, Inflammation, Heavy Metal), Multitest), Sample (Blood, Saliva, Serum, Urine), Collection Site (Home, Office, Hospital, Diagnostic Labs), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

At-home segment site dominates the Cellular Health Testing market by sample collection site

At-home sample collection

The Home Healthcare market is witnessing rapid growth across the globe. This can primarily be attributed to the availability of diagnostic and therapeutic products that can be used by patients at home without assistance from healthcare professionals. Moreover, home healthcare is convenient for patients, and it helps save time and costs incurred in visiting healthcare professionals in hospitals and clinics. With the growing demand for self-medication and self-testing, several companies in the market have launched kits that can directly be used by patients. These kits are easy to handle and can be used without any assistance.

In-office sample collection

Though there is a growing trend of self-medication and self-testing, in several cases, it is essential to have the assistance of physicians for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. As a result, several market players offer their testing services only under the guidance of physicians. Though several cellular health screening tests are provided directly to patients, certain companies still prefer providing their services through a physician to ensure patient safety and the accuracy of the sample collection process

Other Sites

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are the other sites that can be considered as safe locations for sample collection. Diagnostic tests of the in-patient population are generally conducted in hospitals. Moreover, some physicians recommend reliable diagnostic laboratories for sample collection and testing processes. As both hospitals as well as diagnostic laboratories have trained personnel, it is safe and easy for patients to get tested at these facilities

Major Cellular Health Testing Market Developments:

• In 2016, Telomere Diagnostics launched TeloYears, its new telomere test.

• In 2015, SpectraCell announced the expansion of its specialized testing menu to include several new diagnostic panels for cardiometabolic biomarkers, pre-diabetic screening, male and female hormone panels, thyroid, and adrenal function and cardiovascular-related genetic tests.

• In 2016, Life Length partenered with Eastern Biotech & Life Sciences to launch telomere tests in GCC countries.

• In 2015, Titanovo launched an at-home, saliva-based telomere testing kit.

