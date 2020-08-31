Biotech Flavors Market Growth with Global Industry Analysis to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Biotech Flavors Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global biotech flavors market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of biotech flavors. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the biotech flavors market during the period. The global biotech flavors market is growing with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2023. The global biotech flavors market was worth USD 435.5 million in 2015.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The report identified that the global biotech flavors market is driven by factors such as high consumer awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of biotech flavors coupled with rising health consciousness among consumer. Moreover, biotech flavors market is driven by biotech processes such as plant tissue culture, microbial fermentation, and bio-conversion enable conversion of fruits and vegetables ingredients into flavors without having any adverse impact on nutritional value. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes low-shelf life of the biotech flavors.

Various health benefits associated with biotech flavors such as reduced risk of metabolic disease and enhancement of antioxidant level anticipated showing growth opportunities for leading player. Increasing the shelf life of biotech flavors is the major challenge for manufactures to expand further.

Biotech Flavors Market: Segments

The report segments the global biotech flavors market by flavor, by form, by application and region. The segmentation based on flavor includes vanilla and vanillin, fruity flavor, and other flavors. On the basis of form, the market is segmented as liquid, powder and paste. On the basis of application market is segmented into dairy products, confectionery products, non-dairy ice-cream, bakery products and neutraceuticals.

Biotech Flavors Market: Competitive Landscape

The companies covered in the report include Givaudan, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Bell Flavors and Fragrances, Symrise AG, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

