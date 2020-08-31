Bioactive Ingredients Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Bioactive Ingredients Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global bioactive ingredients market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of bioactive ingredients. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the bioactive ingredients market during the period. The global bioactive ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Bioactive ingredients are the bio molecules added to food and beverages to improve metabolic progression of them. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyles drives the market of bioactive ingredients globally. Furthermore, growing consumer’s preferences for the consumption of functional food and beverages is projected to augment the growth of bioactive ingredients over the forecast period.

However, high initial cost and lack of regulatory framework to validate heath claims are the restringing factors affecting the growth in this market. Moreover, increasing demand of bioactive ingredients in alcoholic beverages is expected to create several opportunities for bioactive ingredients market.

Segment Covered

The report on global bioactive ingredients market covers segments such as, ingredient type and application. On the basis of ingredient type the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into fiber, prebiotics & amino acids, minerals, photochemical & plant extracts, carotenoids & antioxidant, peptides & proteins and others. On the basis of application the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and alcoholic beverages.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global bioactive ingredients market such as, Archer Daniel Midland, Cargill, DuPont, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Nuritas, Sabinsa Corporation, Mazza Innovation Ltd, Roquette and Arla Foods.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bioactive ingredients market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bioactive ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bioactive ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.