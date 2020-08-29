Architectural Coatings Market Share, Current Trends and Research Development Report to 2030

The Global Architectural Coatings Market held USD 66.86 billion in 2019, and is predicted to reach USD 109.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020-2030.

The global architectural coatings market observed a volumetric sale of 26,452.2 kilotons in 2019, that is projected a hike up-to 40,501.4 kilotons by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9%.

Architectural coatings are synthetic formulations applied on the architectural structures to increase its longevity, provide it an aesthetic appearance and to safeguard it against extreme weather conditions such as humidity, temperature, chemicals as well as drastically changing climatic conditions. These coatings are useful for interior & exterior walls, floor, and ceilings of residential and non-residential buildings as they are capable of absorbing and reflecting the light, as well as in changing color of the surface or substrate on which they are applied. The architectural coatings along with adding durability, lessens the risks of fire-hazards. These coating can be of various resin types such as acrylic, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, alkyd, or any composite materials.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The proliferating building & construction sector, increasing renovation and recreation activities in residential as well as non-residential buildings, higher demands for fireproofing and waterproofing materials in old or new constructions, plus the inclination of consumers towards green-buildings and eco-friendly infrastructure concepts, are responsible for tremendous growth in the global architectural coatings market. The booming construction industry, especially in Asia-Pacific region and growing commercial construction activities in the U.S. has further supplemented the architectural coatings market size. Besides, increase in the per-capita disposable income at global level, hike in infrastructural spending as well as more and more erections of new skyscrapers, are expected to propel the growth of the global architectural coatings market throughout the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest market share maintaining its lead throughout the forecast period, growing with the highest CAGR. This is attributable to growing construction sector, major development firms in India, China, and Japan, increasing reclamation activities by governments, and highest consumer of architectural coatings. This will further spur the architectural coatings market share by 2030.

Europe region would witness increasing market size in the global architectural coatings market, owing to improvement in public & private infrastructures, demand for special furniture and coatings, innovation in coating products, as well as growing consumer demand for specialized & sustainable coating solutions.

Competitive Landscape:

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of the major market players such as AKZO Nobel, Axalta Coatings, Asian Paints, BASF SE, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint Co., PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, and Valspar Corporation are provided in the architectural coatings market report.

The past endeavors, present developments and futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the architectural coatings market.

