Turner Syndrome Market Size to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2017 to 2023

Turner Syndrome Market research report, diagnosis (physical examination, prenatal testing, karyotyping), treatment (progesterone replacement therapy, psychological therapy), end users (hospitals & clinics, academic institutes) – global forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Turner Syndrome Market Size is a rare disease in which one of the X chromosome is completely or partially missing. Some of the symptoms for the disease are webbed neck, lymphedema, and others. Increasing prevalence of the disease and rising female population are the major factors that drives the market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing FDA approvals and growing biotechnology sector followed by increasing awareness of the women health is expected to fuel the market growth. However, high annual treatment cost and related side effects is estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, low per capita healthcare expenditure by the middle and low income countries across the world is estimated to restrain the market growth.

Segmentation

The global turner syndrome market is segmented on the basis diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into physical examination, prenatal testing, karyotyping and others. The prenatal testing segment, by diagnosis, is sub-segmented into ultrasound test, amniocentesis, chorionic villus sampling, and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into human growth hormone therapy, oestrogen replacement therapy, progesterone replacement therapy, psychological therapy, and others.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, research organization, and others.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global turner syndrome market. Increasing adoption of new technologies and huge patient population along with rising healthcare expenditure and the presence of a developed economies drives the market growth within the region.

Europe stands second in the global turner syndrome market owing to rising research and development expenses and huge patient population. Moreover, growing biotech sector within the region fuels the market growth within the region.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market due to increasing awareness for women health, rising healthcare expenditures and growing healthcare sector. Moreover, developing economies like India and China with growing healthcare sector are present within the region, helping the market to grow.

The Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global turner syndrome market. The presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region restrains the market growth within the region.

Key Players

Cooper Pharma (India), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Lilly USA, LLC (U.S.), Genentech, Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Rocket Medical plc. (U.K), Medtronic (U.S.), Sanofi (France), and others are some of the key players in the global turner syndrome market.

