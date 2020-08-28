Hydrostatic Transmission Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025

“Heavy Duty Hydrostatic Transmission Equipments Are Witnessing Significant Growth in the Market Owing to Wide Applications in Underground Mining, Industrial, Agriculture and Other End Use Industries.”

The Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market is estimated to reach $144.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. Hydrostatic transmission converts the mechanical energy of the input drive shaft of pump into pressure energy of the working fluid. Hydrostatic transmissions operate through a wide range of torque with varying speed ratios. Through hydrostatic transmissions the vehicle speeds can be continuously varied from low to high Owing to its various features like dynamic braking, transmission of high power with low inertia and operations through wide range of torque are making it used for the various industrial purposes.

Rising use of tractors and hydraulic machineries for agricultural processes, rising use of hydrostatic transmissions in construction industries owing to the growth in industrialization and wide use in transportation and logistics are driving the growth of the market.

By Capacity- Segment Analysis

By Capacity the Hydrostatic Transmission Market is segmented into light duty, medium duty and heavy duty. The heavy duty capacity type is witnessing significant growth in the market owing to its wide applications in power transmission when large torque is required for various industrial purposes.

Application – Segment Analysis

By application the market is segmented into Agriculture, Transportation and logistics, Mining, Industrial and others. Industrial segment is witnessing a significant growth in the market. There is a growing demand of heavy duty hydrostatic transmission in the industrial sector owing to the existence of the hydrostatic transmission as connection between hydraulic pump and hydraulic motors. The implementation of hydrostatic transmission in machineries is done owing to its property of precise movement and high torque. New technology machineries used for industrial applications are fully automated with hydrostatic transmission. The new technology machineries using hydrostatic transmission applications are so designed that they save fuel by less consumption with high productivity. By using these machineries the industrial sectors are harnessing more output through its efficiency. These wide use of hydrostatic transmission in the industrial sectors are aiding the growth of the market.

Geography – Segment Analysis

Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market is dominated by APAC by a market share of 36.4% in 2019. APAC is dominating the market owing to its rapidly growing agricultural farms, growing construction requirements owing to the rise of industrialization and rising use of well equipped machineries and pumps for the transportation and logistics along with mining industries. There is rise in industrialization in this region which aiding the rise in applications of hydrostatic transmissions as well fueling the market growth. In APAC region country like India most of the end use industries like agriculture, mining, Industrial sectors are using hydrostatic transmission machineries owing to its high efficiency and high production. . Countries like China and others in the APAC regions are undergoing various multinational projects related to the construction and mining sectors thereby aiding the use of hydrostatic transmission and fueling the growth of the market.

Drivers – Hydrostatic Transmission Market

Rising applications of hydrostatic transmissions in the end use industries:

Hydrostatic transmissions have a wide range of applications in different end use industries, particularly in the field of agriculture for well equipped machinery. These machinery fully automated with hydrostatic transmission produces torque at low speed and helps in producing grater yield reducing the labor cost. In the construction sector, hydraulic transmissions are used widely owing to the rise in industrialization. Heavy duty hydrostatic transmissions are used in the logistic industries for pump operations and others. This growth in the applications of hydrostatic transmissions for the end user industries are driving the growth of the market.

Growth applications in the underground mining:

In mining hydrostatic transmission is widely used for efficient operations, effective maintenance, troubleshooting the problems in the underground mines. There is set to be a significant rise in use of the hydraulics in underground mining equipments like loaders, cutters and others. In the recent times hydrostatic transmissions are widely used in heavy machinery industry owing to their high output capacity, fuel consumption optimization, stability and safety profile.

Challenges – Hydrostatic Transmission Market

Alternative equipment with greater efficiency:

Discrete gear transmission equipment are replacing hydrostatic equipment owing to their~95% greater efficiency than the hydrostatic transmission equipments. High input energy is delivered to the loads as compared to the hydrostatic transmission equipment. The hydraulic servo actuators are replaced by discrete gear transmission parts like electrical counter parts for various industrial applications. Furthermore, hydrostatic transmission equipments are costly, so many small industries do not use these equipment, prompting usage of discrete gear transmission equipment hindering the growth of the market.

Market Landscape

Service Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Hydrostatic Transmission Market are given in this report. Hydrostatic Transmission Market is dominated by major companies such as Dana Incorporated, Danfoss A/S, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kanzaki Koyukoki Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hydrosila Group, Permer S.A, Caterpillar, Bucher Hydraulics, Enerpac Company among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

16 October, 2018- ZF Friedrichshafen, AG expanded its range of forestry applications by launching its new hydrostatic transmission namely cPower transmission for its forwarders. The CVT technology of cPower transmission provides high level of productivity with low fuel consumption..

24 July, 2017- Moog,Inc launched a new Electro-Hydrostatic pump Unit (EPU). The equipment is helping the end users to drive the benefits of hydraulic and electric actuation in a combined way.

Key Takeaways

Surge in adoption of new hydrostatic transmission equipments owing to its accuracy and efficiency are driving the growth of the market.

Heavy duty hydrostatic transmission equipments are witnessing significant growth in the market owing to wide applications in underground mining, industrial, agriculture and other end use industries..

APAC is expected to dominate the global Hydrostatic Transmission Market owing to the rising agricultural farms, rise in demand for well equipped machineries for agricultural purposes, rise in industrialization and capitalization along with surge in adoption of new hydraulic transmission equipments.

