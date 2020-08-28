Global Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of transcatheter mitral valve replacement. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the transcatheter mitral valve replacement market during the period. The global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/138

Increasing Number of Patients with Mitral Valve Disorders are Key Driving Factors Attributing to the Growth of this Market

Some of the key driving factors attributing to the growth of this market include an increasing number of patients with mitral valve disorders. Approximately 7 million people in the U.S. suffer from mitral regurgitation in the U.S., and they represent almost 2% of the nation’s population. Similarly, approximately the same number of people suffers from the condition in Europe. This group includes 4.1 million people who have moderate to severe mitral regurgitation. The number of new patients suffering from mitral regurgitation disease added each year is 250,000. Among these 4.1 million patients, only about 20% or 1.67 million are eligible for the treatment. This creates a huge opportunity for the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market.

In addition, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures over traditional surgical open heart procedures, reduction in hospital stays, low risk of infection, minimal blood loss are further propelling the market. According to the world health organization (WHO), it has been estimated that the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases will increase to 22.2 million by 2030. The market for TMVR is expected to reach around USD 3.0 billion by 2022. However, there are certain restraining factors which could hamper the growth of this market, which includes, high costs associated with the LMVD implantation compared to other therapies available for CVD diseases.

Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/138

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market: Segmentation

The report on global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market covers product segment. On the basis of product, the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market is categorized into transapical implantation and transfemoral implantation.

U.S. Drives the Growth in the North America Region as It is the Largest Market in the Region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others.

Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global transcatheter mitral valve replacement market such as Abbott Laboratories, Edward Lifesciences Incorporation, Micro Interventional Devices, Neovasc, Medtronic, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Colibri Heart Valve, Llc., Livanova Plc, Neochord Inc. and Coramaze Technologies Gmbh.

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/transcatheter-mitral-valve-replacement-tmvr-market

About Us

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.

Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.