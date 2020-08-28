Global Biodegradable Plastic Market By Type (PLA (Polylactic Acid) PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate), PBS (POLYBUTYLENE SUCCINATE), PHA (POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES), Starch Blends, and Others)

Biodegradable plastic is a type of plant based plastic with no hazardous effects on environment. This plastic degrades naturally in base compounds in reasonable amount of time. Hence it is known as biodegradable plastic. Biodegradable plastic is made up of molecules which can break down naturally by the action of micro-organisms. It is divided into various types such as PLA (Polylactic Acid) PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate), PBS (POLYBUTYLENE SUCCINATE), PHA (POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES), Starch Blends, and Others

Stringent regulations of government on the use of single use plastic coupled with increase in awareness among the people regarding ill -effects of plastic waste considered as the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global biodegradable plastic market growth. Furthermore, increase in use of biodegradable plastic in packaging as well as agricultural industry will positively contribute the market growth. Global biodegradable plastic market is in the inductor phase of industry life cycle and which is expected to explore the new opportunities in next few years. Recently, industry trends are shifting towards bio-based products to reduce dependence on conventional plastic which is expected to propel the market growth during this analysis period.

However, higher cost of biodegradable plastics than conventional plastic is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global biodegradable market growth during this forecast period.

Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is segmented into type such as PLA (Polylactic Acid) PBAT (Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate),PBS (POLYBUTYLENE SUCCINATE), PHA (POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES), Starch Blends, and Others. Further, market is segmented into application such as Packaging, Agriculture, Consumer Durable, Textile, and Others.

Also, Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Various key players are discussed in this report such as BASF SE, Natureworks, Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Biome Bioplastics, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On, Danimer Scientific, and Novamont S.P.A.

