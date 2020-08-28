Global Barcode Scanner Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Scanner Type (Rugged Barcode Scanner, and Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner) and Forecast till 2027

Barcode scanner is also referred as barcode reader that captures and red information from barcode and transfers it to the connected computer. It automates the data collection process and reduces errors and expedites tasks like tracking inventory, monitoring point-of-sale transactions, and managing assets.

Increase in requirement of industries for remote solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global barcode scanner market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in public distribution system will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, in next few years most of the shops will be able to keep track of inventory without errors due to the effectiveness and the efficiency of operations offered by barcode scanners. A Barcode scanner reduces the time and gives a significant growth to the barcode scanner market. In addition to that, rise in number of supermarkets, molls, in various countries is also responsible for the market growth during this forecast period.

However, some restraints which are expected to be faced by the barcode scanner market include the high cost of barcode scanner, and inconvenience in moving the barcode scanner from one place to to another. Also, lack of awareness towards the barcode scanner machine by some of the shopkeepers will affect the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Barcode Scanner Market is segmented into product such as Handheld Barcode Scanner, and Stationary Barcode Scanner, by scanner type such as Rugged Barcode Scanner, and Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner, by technology such as Camera Based Reader, Charge Coupled Device Reader, Laser Scanner, Omni Directional Barcode Scanner, Pen Type Reader, RFID reader, Smart Phone Based Scanner, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end use sector such as Retail & Commercial, General Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics & Warehousing, Defense, and Others.

Also, Global Barcode Scanner Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Bluebird Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A), DENSO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JC Square Inc., SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation

