Dravet syndrome Market Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts 2023

Dravet syndrome is a rare epileptic disorder affecting infants. The patient has seizures which are triggered by hot temperatures or fevers. It is also known as severe myoclonic epilepsy of infancy (SMEI). According to the National Center for Advancing Sciences, nearly 15-25% of the cases of the disorder have a family history of febrile seizures or epilepsy. The global Dravet syndrome market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) has been compiled by a blend of primary and secondary research.

Market Overview

The global Dravet syndrome Market Size is expected to magnify its valuation at 8.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The increase noticed in the health expenditure for research and development (R&D) and development of new therapies are primary factors expected to drive the market growth. Other major drivers include reimbursement policies offering coverage of rare diseases, improvement in regulatory framework, and unmet medical needs of patients.

Adverse effects of the drugs, low awareness of the disease, and low planning of healthcare in low and mid income countries are some of the restraints which can impede market growth.

Segmentation

The global Dravet syndrome market is segmented on the basis of the type of seizures, diagnosis, treatment & management, and end-user.

On the basis of the type of seizures, it is classified as myoclonic seizures, atonic seizures, partial seizures, absence seizures, tonic clonic seizures, photosensitive seizures, and others.

On the basis of the diagnosis, it is segmented as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), electroencephalography (EEG), SCN1A testing, and others.

On the basis of the treatment & management, the market is segmented into seizure medications, ketogenic diet, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS), and others. The seizure medications segment is further classified into clobazam, stiripentol, sodium valproate, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the global Dravet syndrome market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC) are the major segments according to region.

The Americas are presumed to dominate the global market till 2023 due to the increased healthcare budget by governments in the region for the welfare of their patients. Presence of large number of players and continuous development of drugs due to ongoing clinical trials are other drivers of the region.

Europe, on the other hand, can enjoy massive demand due to support by government for research and development and initiatives taken by them to improve existing reimbursement insurance policies.

The APAC region is likely to witness the fastest growth due to developments in healthcare technology, drug developments undertaken by contract research organizations, and a large patient pool. The large health expenditure is an indicator of the growth of the global Dravet syndrome market in the region. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the health expenditure in Australia was 170.4 billion in 2015-2016.

The MEA region can showcase dull growth due to poor medical infrastructure and low awareness among patients.

Competition Outlook

Ovid Therapeutics, OPKO Health Inc., Zogenix, Inc, Biocodex, Biscayne Neurotherapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sage Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC., Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Life Technologies, PTC Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, and Cyberonics, Inc. are the biggest players in the global Dravet syndrome market.

Industry News

Fintepla, a drug developed by Zogenix for the treatment of Dravet’s, has been approved by the U.S. FDA due to new clinical data supporting its efficacy. The results produced by the Childhood Neurology Society have produced new evidence which have been the culmination of an ongoing clinical trial with patients under the age of six

