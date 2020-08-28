Data Converter Market 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

A data converter stands for an electronic circuit that converts analog data to digital formats and vice versa. Computers or PCs employ analog-to-digital data converters for converting the signals into a readable format. However, modems turn digital signals to analog for communications through telephone lines. Based on this, data converters are widely used across various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.
Market Trends:
Rapid digitalization across several industries, along with the development of technologically advanced data acquisition systems, is augmenting the growth of the data converter market. Additionally, the rising adoption of data converters in the aerospace and defense sectors is also proliferating the market growth. Data converters are widely used in electronic warfare and communication systems, weapons, and defense vehicles for signals conversion and transmission. Moreover, the growing integration of data converters with smart devices for video calling, network signal processing, improve touch sensitivity, and image processing, is also catalyzing the market growth. The rising popularity of wireless communication networks, such as 4G, 5G, and long-term evolution (LTE), along with emergence of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices, is also expected to propel the growth of data convertor market.
Data Converter Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Analog Devices Inc.
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
Datel Inc. (Murata Manufacturing)
Fujitsu Ltd.
IQ-Analog Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Microchip Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
ON Semiconductor
Renesas Electronics Corporation
STMicroelectronics
Synopsys Inc.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Breakup by Type:
Analog-to-Digital Converters
Digital-to-Analog Converters
Breakup by Sampling Rate:
High-Speed Data Converters
General-Purpose Data Converters
Breakup by Application:
Communications
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Process Control and Automation
Medical
Testing and Measurement
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
