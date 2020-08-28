Data Converter Market 2020 | Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2025

A data converter stands for an electronic circuit that converts analog data to digital formats and vice versa. Computers or PCs employ analog-to-digital data converters for converting the signals into a readable format. However, modems turn digital signals to analog for communications through telephone lines. Based on this, data converters are widely used across various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-converter-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Rapid digitalization across several industries, along with the development of technologically advanced data acquisition systems, is augmenting the growth of the data converter market. Additionally, the rising adoption of data converters in the aerospace and defense sectors is also proliferating the market growth. Data converters are widely used in electronic warfare and communication systems, weapons, and defense vehicles for signals conversion and transmission. Moreover, the growing integration of data converters with smart devices for video calling, network signal processing, improve touch sensitivity, and image processing, is also catalyzing the market growth. The rising popularity of wireless communication networks, such as 4G, 5G, and long-term evolution (LTE), along with emergence of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) based devices, is also expected to propel the growth of data convertor market.

Data Converter Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Analog Devices Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Datel Inc. (Murata Manufacturing)

Fujitsu Ltd.

IQ-Analog Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Synopsys Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Breakup by Type:

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Digital-to-Analog Converters

Breakup by Sampling Rate:

High-Speed Data Converters

General-Purpose Data Converters

Breakup by Application:

Communications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Process Control and Automation

Medical

Testing and Measurement

Others

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-converter-market

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/artifical-intelligence-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/business-analytics-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group