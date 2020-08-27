Tularemia Market is Booming Market to Grow at Healthy CAGR forecast by 2026

Global tularemia market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Tularemia refers to a disease which generally attacks the lymph nodes, eyes, skin, and lungs. It is also called deer fly fever or rabbit fever.

The main cause of this disease is bacterium francisella tularensis. Tularemia mainly affects the mammals; especially rabbits, rodents and hares as well as it can also affect the sheep’s, dogs, cats, hamsters and birds. The tularemia can be caused due to tick and deer fly bites or by drinking contaminated water. Some of the symptoms include fever, chills, and headache, exhaustion and skin ulcers.

Key Market Competitors: Global Tularemia Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global tularemia market are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Zydus Cadila, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Alkem Labs, Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Bayer AG, Cipla Inc., Launch Diagnostics Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., VIRCELL S.L., Glenmark and Parchem fine & specialty chemicals among others.

Segmentation: Global Tularemia Market

By Type ( Ulceroglandular Tularemia, Glandular Tularemia, Oculoglandular Tularemia, Oropharyngeal Tularemia, Pneumonic Tularemia, Others)

(Microscopy, Immunochemistry, Others) By Drugs (Streptomycin, Gentamicin, Doxycycline, Ciprofloxacin, Others)

(Streptomycin, Gentamicin, Doxycycline, Ciprofloxacin, Others) By End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Centers, Others)

(Hospitals and Clinics, Academic and Research Centers, Others) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis: Global Tularemia Market

Tularemia market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of tularemia market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

The high growth in the expenditure in the healthcare sector is driving the market growth

The advancement in the technology and drugs has boosted the market growth

The high disposable income and awareness of people about diseases has fueled the market growth

Market Restraint

The poor economic and political conditions in some countries is restraining the market growth

