Patient Throughput And Capacity Management Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

The analysts of XploreMR have adopted a systematic research approach while examining the global patient throughput and capacity management market in a recently published report titled “Patient Throughput and Capacity Management Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024.” The expert team of researchers have used in-depth secondary research to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry association. XploreMR has conducted extensive interviews with industry experts, players, distributors and retailers operating in the global patient throughput and capacity management market. While studying this market, the analysts have observed that patient throughput and capacity management solutions enable hospitals to increase per bed capacity and reduce the duration of hospital stay while improving revenues. The analysts have also observed that patient throughput and capacity management solutions are customized as per hospital requirements. They have further noticed that these solutions are based on various parameters such as workflow, beds, assets, patient care etc.; however bed management remains the most popular criteria.

Primarily, the report takes an overview of the global patient throughput and capacity management market. The overview consists of market taxonomy and a section that underlines factors influencing the development of the global patient throughput and capacity management market. This report covers the global patient throughput and capacity management market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the progress of the global patient throughput and capacity management market. Impact analysis of key regional growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model along with key region-specific trends is included in this report to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. Towards the end of the report, XploreMR provides key strategic recommendations for both existing and new players in the global patient throughput and capacity management market to emerge sustainably profitable.

In the final section of the report, the global patient throughput and capacity management market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers across the global patient throughput and capacity management market, their presence in the global patient throughput and capacity management portfolio and key differentiators.

Global Patient Throughput and Capacity Management Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

• Workflow Management Solutions

• Asset Management Solutions

• Bed Management Solutions

• Quality Patient Care Solutions

• Real Time Locating System (RTLS)

• Event Driven Solutions

o Online Registration Solutions

o Attendance Management Tools

o Event Driven Patient Tracking

o Others

By Solution Type

• Standalone Solutions

• Integrated Solutions

By Delivery Mode

• On Premise

• Cloud-Based

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

Research Methodology

The forecast presented in the global patient throughput and capacity management market report assesses the total revenue of the global patient throughput and capacity management market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. Indicators such as incidence of chronic diseases, growth in geriatric population, work related injuries, etc., have been considered to arrive at indicated market numbers. The historical market trend has been analyzed to track critical data pertaining to the global patient throughput and capacity management market.

The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global patient throughput and capacity management market. As previously highlighted, the market for global patient throughput and capacity management is split into various categories. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand segmental contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global patient throughput and capacity management market.