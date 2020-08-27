Native Gaming Launches $100,000 Contest for Fans of Gaming

Native Gaming has announced its proprietary Social Gaming contests featuring the first of its kind, patent-pending, Native MMO Free-To-Play Slot Game.

Tempe, AZ – USA | August 27, 2020 — Native Gaming has announced its proprietary Social Gaming contests featuring the first of its kind, patent-pending, Native MMO Free-To-Play Slot Game. Over $100,000 in prizes will be available to lucky winners who register FREE at NativeMMO.com (https://nativemmo.com/)

Native MMO is the World’s first Free-to-Play MMO that allows players to win real money by Catching, Training, & Battling monsters!

Players can earn money by battling in the hourly Jackpot Raids or can sell their monsters back to the casino. Native Gaming has not announced a release date for the Native MMO Slot Game yet, but players can begin acquiring exclusive monsters and items immediately through the Social Gaming contests.

There will be THREE great contests for gaming fans:

INSTANT WIN – Subscribe and Follow for free limited edition Pixiumon eggs that contain in-game monsters worth real money!

REFERRAL CONTEST – Share with your friends and get free prizes such as VIP Tickets to the launch party in Vegas, limited edition monsters and items, SWAG, and more!

EARLY BIRD SPECIAL – Get up to 50% off of SPINs (monster catching devices) and receive contest exclusive rewards. Plus earn sweepstakes entries for every dollar spent before launch!

Justin McCool, Native Gaming CEO commented, “Our Social Gaming contests are a great way for players and affiliates to win some awesome prizes and get an early advantage when the Native MMO goes live.”

Black Dog Gaming (http://blackdoggaming.com) is partnering with Native Gaming to offer additional prizes from great brands. Brands interested in partnership opportunities can contact Scott Kelly via scott@blackdogventurepartners.com

To stay up-to-date on Native Gaming, follow on:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/nativegaming.io

Twitter – https://twitter.com/NativeGaming_io

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nativegaming.io/

Press & Media Contact:

Scott Kelly

Black Dog Venture Partners

9920 South Rural Road, Ste. 108,

Tempe, AZ 85284

United States

+1 480-206-3435

scott@blackdogventurepartners.com

http://blackdoggaming.com