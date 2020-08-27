Global Vascular Access Devices Market Research Report with Outlook, Strategies, Challenges, Geography Trends

Vascular access devices market is expected to account to USD 8.52 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 7.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Vascular access devices are the diagnostic or therapeutic medical products inserted in the veins through central or peripheral vessels. These devices are majorly focused on sampling of blood, reading of venous pressure, providing medications, nutritional fluids, transfusions and parenteral nutrition delivery amongst other purposes.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vascular Access Devices Market

The major players covered in the report are BD, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook, Baxter, Medtronic, AngioDynamics, Teleflex Incorporated, Kimal, Comed B.V., Smiths Medical, Inc., Vygon SA, ARGON MEDICAL, NIPRO, Terumo Corporation, Romsons among other players.

Segmentation: Global Vascular Access Devices Market

Vascular access devices market is segmented on the basis of type, mode of insertion, application and end user.

On the basis of type, vascular access devices market has been segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices and accessories.

On the basis of mode of insertion, market has been segmented into intravenous and subcutaneous.

Based on application, vascular access devices market has been segmented into drug administration, fluid & nutrition administration, blood transfusion and diagnostics & testing.

Vascular access devices market has been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, clinics & ambulatory care centers and others.

Focus of the report

CAGR values in the market for the forecast period

Key trends in the market place

Major players and brands

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2026.

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

