Deep UV Lithography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025

“The Growing Number of Wafer Processing Capacities and the Rising Demand for Miniaturized Devices Are the Key Drivers for the Rapid Growth of Deep UV Lithography Market.”

Overview

Deep UV Lithography Market is forecast to reach $1.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR 8.4% from 2020 to 2025. Deep UV Lithography is a lithographic method of an optical projection technique where the reticle/mask pattern is projected onto the wafer surface by means of an optical 4X or 5X device. The wavelengths used in DUV lithography are 248 nm or 193 nm. The revealing light is passed through a chrome-on-quartz photomask, the opaque areas of which serve as a stencil of the pattern they desire. The exposed polymer then undergoes a cycle of chemical production where the unwanted polymer areas are removed leaving the target areas unprotected from subsequent processing. Deep UV lithography is a viable candidate for advanced processes requiring half micron and small features. Deep ultraviolet lithography systems dive deep into the UV spectrum to print the minute features on which the microchip is based.

The light sources used in the fabrication of semiconductors are usually excimer lasers and emit either 248-nm or 193-nm light. Typically the light is transmitted through the photomask and then a reduction lens that decreases the pattern size by a factor of 5 to 4 times. Geometry scaling beyond 20 nm demands that semiconductor manufacturers implement a deep ultraviolet lithography. The DUV lithography is one of the leading lithography technologies of the next generation. The technology has increased resolving power and is cost-effective. The global demand for deep ultraviolet lithography systems is therefore expected to be witnessing significant growth in the future.

By Application- Segment Analysis

During the forecast period the Foundry segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%. The amount of wafer processing at the foundries is normally higher than in IDMs. The foundry has a wide variety of specifications for working with various clients. TSMC is a leading pure-play foundry and has the largest wafer making revenue. In addition, the growing demand for advanced miniaturized packaging is expected to be the main driver for adoption of DUV lithography in foundries. The foundry holds the highest number of wafer-processing capabilities in the semiconductor manufacturing industry than any other leading players.

By Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC currently dominates the global Deep UV Lithography market with a share of more than 42.3%. The rising number of wafer processing capabilities and increasing demand for miniaturized devices are the major drivers for the rapid growth of the DUV lithography market at APAC. TSMC, the world’s leading foundry with more than 50% share in the semiconductor foundry sector, has begun investing in expanding its wafer-processing capability and has planned to invest in deep UV lithography. The presence of a large number of semiconductor companies in the area has led to a rise in Asia Pacific’s adoption of deep ultraviolet lithography.

Drivers – Deep UV Lithography Market

Trend of Miniaturization

The DUV lithography is one of the leading lithography technologies of the next decade. Global DUV Lithography market is driven primarily by the miniaturization trend. Lithography is used for printing of complex patterns that characterize integrated circuits on semiconductor wafers. Using DUVL, lightweight electronic chips with lower power demands are easy to get. The platform features improved power resolution and is cost-effective. These structures together form an integrated circuit which is known as a chip. The semiconductor industry’s unrelenting quest for even more efficient microchips means chipmakers have to cram ever more structures onto a chip, making the chip faster and more efficient while also reducing production costs. This is anticipated to boost the market growth of DUV Lithography.

Rising Investment into New Fab

One of the market driver is ramping up investment in new fabs. One of the key reasons for the growth of the global demand for EUV lithography systems is the rising investment to develop new fabs and expand older facilities. As the emergence of numerous new fabs significantly boosts the EUV lithography market, investments for fab technology and product upgrades, as well as additional capacity, will grow. The World Fab Forecast Report currently tracks 78 new fabs and lines built between 2017 and 2020 or will be initiated and this will help in the market growth of EUV Lithography.

Challenges – Deep UV Lithography Market

Limited Acceptance

Limited acceptance and risk of unknown technical flaws are estimated to hamper the market growth. Complexities in taking the DUV technology from drawing boards to actual foundries are one of the major challenges on the DUV lithography market. Manufacturing uncertainties and resulting delays in adoption are also emerging as key challenges for players in the industry. Such issues are expected to hamper market growth of Deep UV Lithography.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in Deep UV Lithography Market. Deep UV Lithography Market is expected to be dominated by major companies such as ASML, IEEE, Intel, TSMC.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In July 2017, ASML announced innovations in lithography, metrology, and software. ASML’s Holistic Lithography integrates a set of products that allows chipmakers to develop, optimize, and control the production process using the 7/5 nanometer (nm) logic and 16 nm DRAM nodes.

In Oct 2019, TSMC announced that the industry’s first commercially accessible Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography technology, the seven-nanometer plus (N7 +), is shipping high-volume customer items. Building on TSMC ‘s popular 7 nm node, the N7 + process with EUV technology paves the way for 6 nm and more advanced technologies.

