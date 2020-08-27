Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Size, Demand, Services and Future Outlook Till 2023

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Size, Trends, Growth and Insights- By Product Type (Piston, ACD LDB, ITD), by Use (Ambulance, hospitals, clinics and others), by Compressor type (Manual and Automatic)- Forecast to 2023

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Overview

The Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Size is rising with a swift pace; mainly owing to increase in patient population. According to report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading causes of death globally and around 82% of 17 million premature deaths owing to noncommunicable diseases are in low- and middle-income countries, and 37% are caused by CVDs.

Companies are continually inventing new products to capture the market globally. Thus, major players such as a Cardiac Science Corporation, CPR Medical Devices, Inc., General Electric Company, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others involve in research and development activity, in order to lead the global market and introduce better treatment. In these regards, in May 2017, GE Healthcare announced that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will install India’s first-ever FlexFactory, a single-use manufacturing platform to expand the biologic production capacity at its facility in Hyderabad, India. This move help company to strengthening the position in the global biosimilars market.

Companies are investing more into research and development in order to develop a strong portfolio, which help them to lead the global market. For instance, Cardiac Science Corporation has vast portfolio such as Powerheart AED which is used for the SCA patients, PAD program for the patients, and the company also develop an impressive CPR device that is easy for rescuers to use regardless of experience level.

Also company involves in social activity in order to increase their presence around the globe and create the brand value. In this regards, Koninklijke Philips N.V. achieved the Guinness world record for the largest CPR training in the Netherlands.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Key Players

Cardiac Science Corporation (U.S.), CPR Medical Devices, Inc. (Canada), General Electric Company (U.S.), Michigan Instruments (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Physio-Control, Inc. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and ZOLL Medical Corporation (which is a part of Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan) are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of cardiopulmonary resuscitation, globally.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is also known as CPR, It is a procedure to maintain circulatory flow and oxygenation during cardiac arrest by using chest compressions and artificial ventilation. It is implemented to them who are unresponsive without breathing or abnormal breathing. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is the lifesaving technique useful in many emergency situations, including heart attack or near drowning. Moreover, increase the prevalence of cardiac related disease population throughout the globe, irrespective of age is the main factor for the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation market.

The number of cardiac related diseases is increasing owing to the growing obsessed population and unhealthy living lifestyle is contributing majorly for the cardiac disease. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, around 17.7 million people died from CVDs that represent 31% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. Additionally, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults over 18 years are overweight, which again increased the chances of cardiac related diseases.

Global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market Regional Analysis

The cardiopulmonary resuscitation market is much higher in the Americas region due to well develop technology and increasing population of affected with cardiac related diseases. According to report published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, around 610,000 people die due to heart disease every year in United States. Additionally, report suggest that around 735,000 Americans have heart attack every year out of which 525,000 are a first heart attack and 210,000 happen in people who have already had a heart attack. Also Major players in this market have their focus to capture the huge share of emerging markets such as India and China.

Europe is also considering the huge cardiopulmonary resuscitation market, owing to government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. Additionally, Government is more focused to educate their public in order to minimize the patient population.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region are considering the big market. Whereas country like India and china of Asia Pacific region are considering fastest growing region due to the presence of rapidly huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, countries from this region looking forward to adopt advanced technology and treatment from developed nation in order to improve the quality of life for their citizen. Whereas the Middle East and Africa are the low market due to his incapability of investment.

