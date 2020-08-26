Pregnancy Pillow Market Share Study of Key Players, Applications and Types

Market Overview

Demand for these pregnancy pillows are quite high in developed countries like the U.S. but very low in other developing countries. Hence the major market players are focusing more on these developed markets.

The global Pregnancy Pillow Market Growth has been evaluated as average growing market but is expected to show the high potential growth in coming years.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Players:

Boppy, is another major market player. The company’s product price ranges from $13 to $100. The company provides wedge pillow, bump support pillow, slipcover and multiuse pillow in their product range. The company has tie ups with some of the major online and offline retailers including amazon, Walmart, Kmart etc. the company majorly sells its product through offline market retailers in North America and in other places through online retailers. The company promotes its product majorly through various social events and charity in newborn and baby programs such as Denver health’s foundation’s Newborn program etc.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Key players profiled in the report are Leachco (US), My Best Friend (US), Pharmedoc (US), Naomi Homes (US), and Boppy (US), and Todays’ Mom (US). Leachco, being the major market player in the global pregnancy pillow market with its product “Snoogle”. The company operates majorly in the U.S. with the tie ups with major online and offline retailers. The manufacturer has tie ups with more than 30 online local and national retailers and also with more than 8 offline retail stores in US selling its product throughout the world. Most sold products include the Leachco Back‘NBelly Contoured Body Pillow. It is proved to be one of the best body pillows by the number of sales and positive reviews from customers.

Some of the other companies includes Today’s Mom and others which are also contributing large market share of global pregnancy pillow market. These companies are currently focusing on developed regions with minimum efforts were made to sell their products in other areas.

Pregnancy Pillow Market Segmentation:

The Global Pregnancy Pillow Market is segmented based on type or shape of pillows, and materials.

Based on materials, the market has been segmented into hypoallergenic fillings, memory foam, organic fillings and others. Memory foam as being the soft and more comfortable commands the maximum market share in 2016 the only factor restricting the market growth for such material is the cost.

Based on the type or shape of the pillow, the market has been segmented as C shaped, J shaped, U shaped and others, other types comprise of low selling types such as wedge and full length etc. U shaped pillow is the most common form used by the pregnant ladies and hence commands the maximum market share in 2016 and is anticipated to show similar growth during the forecasted period.

Further based on end users the market has been segmented as hospitals, maternity homes or clinics, household and others. Pregnancy pillows are more commonly used in homes by the pregnant women during late pregnancy to support bump and hence household commands the maximum market share while hospitals and maternity homes are expected to show significant growth in the coming years.

