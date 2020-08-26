Low Density SMC Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global low density SMC (Sheet Molded Compound) market looks promising with opportunities in various automotive applications, such as hoods, deck lids, fenders, bumpers, and body panels. The global low density SMC (Sheet Molded Compound) market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing use of lightweight materials in different automotive applications.

In this market, different types of flooring such as deck lids, fenders, bumpers, hoods and body panels & others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the hood will remain the largest application by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight and non-corrosive materials.

Within this market, glass and carbon fiber are the major reinforcement materials. Glass fiber based low density SMC will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Carbon fiber based low density SMC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by its higher mechanical performance.

Europe will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to higher acceptance level of composites materials and growth in automotive application.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the low density SMC industry, includes the development of ultra-low density SMC. Polynt, Continental Structural Plastics, Core Molding Technology, Menzolit, and IDI Composites and others are among the major low density SMC manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global low density SMC market by automotive application, fiber type, resin type, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Low Density SMC Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global low density SMC market by automotive application, fiber type, resin type, and region as follows:

By Automotive Application [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

HoodsDeck lidsFendersBumpersBody panels & Others

By Resin Type [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

PolyesterEpoxyVinyl Ester

By Fiber Type [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber

By Region [Volume (kt) and Value ($ Million) from 2014 to 2025]:

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

