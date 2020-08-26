Interactive Display Market 2020 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future has affirmed in their recently published report that the worldwide interactive display market is likely to develop from USD 8,878.3 mn in 2018 to USD 12,882.7 mn by the conclusion of 2024.

The interactive display market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 6.66% throughout the forecast period. Interactive displays require a multi-touch screen that feature images while facilitating touchscreen interaction. It blends micro technology with the concept of usability and design. Decline in display prices, swift growth in digital classroom technology, and increasing application scope of interactive displays in offering public services such as wayfinding, ticketing, and signage, are the primary growth drivers for the market.

Key Players

The global interactive display market is largely dominated by several prominent players. Som of these players are Sharp Corporation (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), Samsung (South Korea), Leyard Optoelectronic Co. Ltd (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Crystal Display Systems Ltd (UK), ELO Touch Solutions, Inc. (US), ViewSonic Corporation (US), Horizon Display, Inc. (US), Baanto International Ltd (Canada), Qisda Corporation (Taiwan), Gesturetek, Inc. (US), Egan Visual, Inc. (Canada), and Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation

The global interactive display market is segmented based on panel size, end user, region, and product. Based on panel size, the market is segmented into 17″-32″, 32″-65″, 65″ & above. The 32″-65″ segment is projected to rule the market throughout the forecast period. Wide acceptance of panels of these sizes contribute to their cost-effectiveness; they are largely applied in regions with high footfall and wide area such as railway stations and restaurants. Based on end user, the market is segmented into transportation, education, retail, healthcare, BFSI, entertainment, sports & events, and others. The sports & events segment is likely to rule the interactive display market throughout the forecast period. However, the transportation segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to their expanding implementation in the transportation vertical for getting schedules of departure and arrival, receiving real-time status updates, making reservations, and similar others. Based on product, the market is segmented into whiteboards, kiosks, video walls, monitors, and tables. The kiosk segment is anticipated to lead the global market over the assessment period. Interactive kiosks are user-friendly informative equipment that offer the customers with different options to choose from without the assistance team. On the other hand, the whiteboard segment is estimated to record an impressive CAGR from 2019 to 2024 due to the swift pace of progress in teaching techniques and expanding adoption of interactive learning in training institutes across the world.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future has conducted a wide-ranging research on the regional analysis of the global interactive display market. According to the regional analysis the market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. North America is estimated to represent the largest share in the global interactive display market during the period 2019 to 2024. The growth in the market can be largely contributed to the end users in the region who are willing to spend in innovative technologies which acts as a key factor in spurring the demand for interactive display in the North America market. However, Asia-Pacific is likely to reflect the highest CAGR throughout the assessment period on account of the high assemblage of market players, easy obtainability of skilled technical expertise, and mushrooming adoption of interactive displays in promising economies such as India, China, Japan, China, and Korea. In 2018, Prysm, Inc. introduced a Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series in India to offer the consumers with an immersive and seamless visual experience.

