Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Worth $4.3 Billion By 2026

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Growth & Trends

The global healthcare additive manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. Increasing need for customized medical products such as implants coupled with the introduction of advanced technologies to produce simple as well as complex designs is driving the growth.

Benefits of Additive Manufacturing (AM) such as application of advanced technologies; use of wide range of materials like metal, plastics, and polymers; flexibility in design; build speed; dimensional accuracy; and ability to produce complex parts or geometry such as cooling channels and honeycomb structure drive it preference over conventional manufacturing.

Production of implants and prosthetics is the largest application for additive manufacturing in the healthcare industry. Increasing demand for orthopedic procedures such as knee ND hip replacements due to the rising geriatric population is anticipated to bode well for the market growth. Trauma-associated devices like spinal implants are also anticipated to witness increased demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for dental implants driven by increasing application coupled with preference for prosthetics is expected to drive the market for healthcare additive manufacturing.

North America and Europe have led the healthcare additive manufacturing market in terms of both the revenue and market share in the past. Increased R&D activities, advanced healthcare system, presence of leading 3D printing machinery manufacturers and material suppliers, along with progressive healthcare system are projected to drive the growth of the market in these regions. North America is anticipated to continue holding the largest market share during the forecast period.

Healthcare Additive Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

Laser sintering accounted for the largest market share in 2018 owing to the ability of this technology to produce a number of pieces at a time

Polymers was the largest material segment in 2018 due to high usage of the material in creating medical instruments, prosthetic limbs, and other such accessories

North America dominated the healthcare additive manufacturing market with the largest share of 34.9% in 2018. Presence of a large pool of additive manufacturing companies with a robust distribution network in the U.S. is anticipated to fuel the regional growth

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period, attributed to the high demand for dental 3D printing driven by rising number of people undergoing tooth replacement surgeries

Few of the key market players include GE Additive; 3D Systems, Inc.; EnvisionTEC; regenHU; Allevi, Inc.; EOS GmbH; Materialise N.V.; Stratasys Ltd.; Nanoscribe GmbH; GPI Prototype; and Manufacturing Services, LLC.