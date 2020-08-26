Global Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of ophthalmic viscosurgical devices. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market during the period. The global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1538

Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices (OVDs) are viscoelastic solutions used in cataract surgery to create and maintain space in the anterior chamber of the eye during phacoemulsification and implantation of an intraocular lens (IOL), as well as protect the corneal endothelium and coat surgical instruments. Several diabetic people are suffering from complications such as diabetic retinopathy and blindness, and these diseases are anticipated to propel the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Additionally, high life expectancy and shift of average old age population globally has led to increased incidence of cataract cases, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market. Along with cataract disease, increasing incidence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma are some factors helping to drive the market.

North America Dominates the Ophthalmic Viscosurgical Devices Market

On the basis of region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominates the ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market due to rising prevalence of eye-related diseases, increased government initiatives to increase awareness regarding eye diseases and high adoption of advanced technology products. Furthermore, adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle which gives rise to a high incidence rate of diabetes that causes diabetic retinopathy will further drive the industry growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to generate fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed due to increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, growing geriatric population who are more prone to cataract.

Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1538

Market Segmentation by Product Type, Application And End-Use

The report on global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market covers segments such as, product type, application and end-use. On the basis of product type the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into dispersive, cohesive and combined. On the basis of application, the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into cataract surgery, glaucoma surgery, keratoplasty and others. On the basis of end-use the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market is categorized into hospitals, eye specialty clinics and others (ambulatory surgical centers).

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global ophthalmic viscosurgical devices market such as, Alcon, Abbott Medical Optics, Carl-Zeiss, Bausch & Lomb, Precision Lens, Covidien , Rayner , SD Healthcare, Hyaltech and CIMA Technology, Inc.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-ophthalmic-viscosurgical-devices-market

Reasons to Buy this Report: