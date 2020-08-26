Engineering Plastics Applications Market Forecast Revised in a New Future Market Insights Report as COVID-19 Projected to Hold a Massive Impact on Sales in 2020

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global Engineering Plastics Applications market between 2016 and 2026 in a latest research publication. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the Engineering Plastics Applications market. The study demonstrates market dynamics expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global Engineering Plastics Applications market over the forecast period. The report also provides updates on trends, drivers, restraints, volume forecasts, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global Engineering Plastics Applications market.

Higher thermal and mechanical properties offered by Engineering Plastics Applications are the main factors driving the demand for high-end applications over commodity plastics. Lightweight materials for automotive parts (power train and engine components, intake ducts, and manifolds) are in high demand resulting in fuel efficiency. Polymers such as polyamides (PA), polyacetals (POM), and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) hold maximum share of the market. High performance materials such as liquid crystals polymers (LCP), polysulphones, polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and its grades are expected to gain higher momentum during the forecast period for medical and electrical and electronic application segments.

The report discusses key changes in the momentum of industry dynamics. Companies have been expanding through strategic mergers and acquisitions in the Engineering Plastics Applications industry over the past few years and this trend will continue in the next five to six years. New product development and new application additions are a must for multinational companies to sustain in the market. Besides, companies need to emphasise on next generation growth through high performance polymers such as PEEK, PPSU, PESU, LCP, etc. The report also analyses various industry entry barriers and rates these based on their impact on market competition levels.

The report also segregates the global Engineering Plastics Applications market by product type and application. A section of the report highlights the region-wise demand for Engineering Plastics Applications, providing a market outlook for 2016–2026 and setting the forecast within the context of the global Engineering Plastics Applications industry, including new technological developments and product offerings. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the Engineering Plastics Applications market globally and analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. The final section of the report covers the global Engineering Plastics Applications market competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading manufacturers operating in the market. The report evaluates long-term and short-term strategies, key product offerings, recent developments, detailed SWOT analysis, new target applications, regional presence, and key takeaways of top companies in the Engineering Plastics Applications market.

Research methodology

The report uses in-depth primary and secondary research to ascertain the overall market size, top industry players, top products, industry associations, etc. in the global Engineering Plastics Applications market and conducts forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This is useful to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities. Another important feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Market segmentation

By Product Type By Application Polyamides (PA)



Polycarbonates (PC)



Polyoxymethylene (POM)



Polybutylene terephthalate (PBT)



Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN)



High Performance Polymers



Fluoropolymers



Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)



Others (includes UHMWPE/UHMW, TPI alloys and blends, etc.) Automotive and transportation

Interiors and safety





Exteriors and structural





Engine and mechanical





Others (includes fuel systems & electric and electronic components)



Electrical and electronics

Consumer appliances





Electronic products





Others (includes lighting, optical media, wire & cable, and electronic components)



Construction

Glazing and sky lighting





Pipes and fittings





Others (includes wall outlets, building bricks)



Medical

Diagnostic and drug delivery systems





Medical devices





Others (includes surgical instruments, orthopaedic implants and orthopaedics)



Industrial and machinery



Packaging



Others (includes furniture and fixtures, sports goods, leisure products, etc.)

Key regions

North America

U.S.





Canada



Latin America

Mexico





Brazil





Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Nordic





Benelux





Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia





Poland





Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China





India





ASEAN countries





Australia and New Zealand





Rest of APEJ



Japan



Middle East & Africa

GCC





North Africa





South Africa





Rest of MEA

