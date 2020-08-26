Agrochemicals Market: Size, Share, Growth and Analysis by Product 2020 to 2030

The Global Agrochemicals Market size valued to USD 239.85 billion in 2019, is expected to reach USD 365.16 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8%from 2020-2030.

Agrochemicals are agricultural chemicals used to manage the agriculture ecosystem, hence increasing the crop yield, and decreasing the generation of fungi, weeds, insects, and such other aspects hindering the agricultural growth. Agrochemical refers to pesticides including insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and nematicides. It also includes synthetic fertilizers, liming and acidifying agents, hormones, soil conditioners, and other chemical agents used in raising of livestock such as antibiotics and hormones. Agrochemicals are either manufactured synthetically or biologically. However, many synthetic agrochemicals are toxic as well as their prolonged use may impose health risks and threat to the environment. Henceforth, the use of bio-based fertilizers and pesticides is gaining momentum in sustainable development of the global agricultural sector.

Request sample copy of this report at: https://www.nextmsc.com/agrochemicals-market/request-sample

The global agrochemicals market witnessed a volumetric sale of 289.07 million-tons in 2019, that is projected to elevate up-to 402.18 million-tons by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020-2030.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

With consistently multiplying global population, there is a rising demand for increase in crop production. Henceforth, the global agrochemicals market is on a spur to cater the surging demand for agriculture produce. Besides, the advantages of agrochemicals, such as high yield, reduced crop losses, protection of crop as well as enhanced crop quality and quantity, are to boost the agrochemicals market growth during the forecast period. However, hurdles like rising environmental concerns due to prolonged use of synthetic chemicals, increasing health-risks due to toxicity of such chemicals, contamination of air water and soil due to excessive use of synthetic agrochemicals as well as shortfall to market-players due to infringement of intellectual property rights, are to impede the agrochemicals market growth during the forecast period.

Ask for Inquiry at: https://www.nextmsc.com/agrochemicals-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographical Analysis:

North-America is expected to show a considerable agrochemicals market growth, owing to presence of large population and lack of cultivatable land. However, prevailing advanced infrastructures, higher technological developments followed by growing demand of agricultural commodities, are to fuel-up the growth of agrochemicals market in future. Asia-Pacific dominated the global agrochemicals market in the past, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, maintaining its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increasing population resulting to increasing demand of agriculture produce such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, pulses, and others for both direct consumption and processing, are supplementing the market growth in this region. Moreover, factors like increasing R&D activities and cutting-edge innovations in farming technologies as well as levitating awareness in farmers about the correct use of agrochemicals are to create lucrative opportunities in future.

Competitive Landscape:

The agrochemicals market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Bayer AG, Agrium Inc., BASF SE, Dow AgroSciences LLC, Monsanto Company, E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Yara International ASA and The Mosaic Co. among others.

Key Benefits:

The Note Sorter market report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2020-2030 that assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities to capitalize on.

The study comprises a deep dive analysis of the Note Sorter market trend including current and future trends for depicting the prevalent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides detailed information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities and their impact on the Note Sorter market.

The report incorporates competitive analysis of the market players along with their market share in the global Note Sorter market.

The study elaborates SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces model for the Note Sorter market.

Value chain analysis in the Note Sorter market study provides a clear picture of the stakeholders’ roles.

About Next Move Strategy Consulting:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is an independent and trusted third-platform market intelligence provider, committed to deliver high quality, market research reports that help multinational companies to triumph over their competitions and increase industry footprint by capturing greater market share. Our research model is a unique collaboration of primary research, secondary research, data mining and data analytics.

We have been servicing over 1000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solution that ranges from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

For more insights, please visit, https://www.nextmsc.com