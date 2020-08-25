Spinal Fusion Devices Market 2026 | Revenue & Growth Forecast

The global spinal fusion devices market is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. A rapidly rising global geriatric population will be a critical factor driving the growth of this market. According to the United Nations, around 16% of the world’s population will be over the age of 65 by 2050. In North America and Europe, close to 25% of the population will be aged. Aged people are highly vulnerable to various kinds of injuries and spinal cord injuries are one of the most common afflictions of old age. For instance, a study published in the Lancet journal showed that in the US, the average age of patients who suffered from spinal cord damage rose from 40 years to 50 years in just two decades. This shows that as geriatric population increases, the risk of spinal cord injuries also rises in tandem, thereby spiking the demand for spinal arthrodesis devices in the long-run.

According to a new report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Spinal Fusion Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Cervical Devices, Thoracolumbar Devices, Interbody Devices, and Biologics), By Disease Indication (Degenerative Disc Disease, Complex Deformity, Traumas & Fractures, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 6.37 billion in 2018. Within the report is also contained an exhaustive evaluation and analysis of the drivers, restraints, and other dynamics that will influence the market in the forecast period. Besides this, the report also provides a macroscopic overview of the general industry trends that will enable businesses to align their strategies with the needs of the market.

A spinal fusion device or implant is an orthopedic surgical mechanism which is used to join or keep in place two or more vertebrae. They consist of interbody devices, biologics, cervical fixation devices, and thoracolumbar fixation devices.

Growing Adoption of Surgical Robots for Spinal Injuries to Prove Favorable for the Market

There is an increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, prompting many hospitals to adopt robots for performing surgical procedures for the spinal treatments. As a result, manufacturers are now increasingly engaging in developing novel robotic technologies to aid surgeons perform tricky spinal cord surgeries with greater ease and accuracy. Thus, emergence of robotics in healthcare is, therefore, expected to shape the spinal fusion devices market trends during the forecast period.

