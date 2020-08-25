Selfie Stick Market Trends 2020 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope 2025 | IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Selfie Stick Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global selfie stick market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

A selfie stick is an equipment used to position a smartphone or a digital camera beyond the arm’s usual reach. It utilizes a jack plug or Bluetooth tethering to connect to a device for taking pictures or recording videos by clicking on the button located on the handle of the stick. Selfie sticks are portable, lightweight, cost-efficient, facilitate capturing wider shots and provide stability to minimize motion blur.

The market has witnessed an inflating growth due to rising disposable income levels along with the high penetration of smartphones and digital cameras. Apart from this, the growing travel and tourism industry, along with the launch of innovative selfie stick variants, has further escalated the product demand. For instance, several companies are introducing selfie sticks with built-in fan and beauty lights to enhance the image quality and provide studio effects. However, the rapid outburst of coronavirus disease (COVID19) has compelled several governments to impose nationwide lockdown and restrictions on domestic and international travel. This has resulted in a sudden decline in the travel and tourism sector, consequently inhibiting the demand for selfie sticks across the globe. However, the industry is expected to experience a resurgence after the pandemic circumstances return to normal.

Selfie Stick Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anker

• Fromm Works

• Fotopro

• KobraTech

• Kootek

• Momax

• Mpow

• Satechi

• Thinkmodo Inc.

• Xiaomi

Breakup by Product Type:

• Remote-Triggered Selfie Stick

• Wired Selfie Stick

• Bluetooth Selfie Stick

Breakup by Application:

• Mobile Phone

• Camera

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2014-2019)

• Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

