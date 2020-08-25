Note Sorter Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2030

Note Sorter Market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2019 and is predicted to reach USD 13.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020-2030.

Note sorters are automatic technological solutions designed to handle complex cash handling procedures, hence reducing human efforts, and making the complex note sorting, counting, and managing process hassle-free. The note sorters are proficient at sorting bundles of banknotes as per their denominations, counting accurate amount of cash in bundles, and detecting counterfeit currency notes. Note sorting machines hold wide applications in cash-concentrated businesses, and financial organizations such as BFSI sector, commercial retailers, self-service kiosks, casinos, theme parks, and other public sector outlets. The growing demand to cater the augmenting requirements for cash sorting and counting technological solutions, supplements the growth of global note sorter market.

Market Dynamics and Trends:

The proliferating BFSI sector, increasing incidences of counterfeiting activities, augmentation in commercial trade, as well as increasing in-flow and out-flow of cash, emphasizes on the development of advanced cash handling systems, thereby propelling the growth of note sorter market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the benefits offered by note sorters such as reduced errors, lower risk of intra-organizational thefts, quick processing, lower financial losses, and most importantly reduced operational expenses; tend to supplement the demand of cash counting and sorting solutions, thereby propagating the growth of the global note sorter market in coming future.

Geographical Analysis:

North America represents a developed market, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, accounting for major market share in the global note sorter market. This is attributed to well-established BFSI sector, advanced technological solutions to cast handling systems, as well as presence of key market players in this region. Asia-Pacific region, is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, demonstrating a rapid growth in the global note sorter market, owing to rise in per-capita income, rapid industrialization, augmenting BSFI sector, untapped market opportunities offered by emerging economies, and most importantly, increasing cases of banknote counterfeiting in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The note sorter market, which is highly competitive and fragmented, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Giesecke & Devrient, De La Rue, Julong, Toshiba, Glory Global Solutions, GRGBanking, Laurel, Cummins-Allison, Bcash Electronics, and Kisan among others. The key players are employing strategies such as technical collaboration, acquisition and product launches in-order to gain stronger position in the note sorter market.

