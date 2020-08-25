Jaw Crusher Market Share Leaders, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Developments and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Research Future has Published a Research Report on Jaw Crusher Market. This Report Covers The Top Countries and Regions of the World, Including Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue and much more Across the globe.

Market Highlights:

A jaw crusher is an equipment that is designed for crushing stones or rocks into smaller pieces. The global Jaw Crusher Market is expected to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period owing to the growth in construction industry and an increase in mining operations. The developing nations are introducing various reforms and regulations for boosting the industrial infrastructure and real estate. Such reforms are expected to drive the global jaw crusher market. Moreover, such crushers are used in various industries, such as food & beverage, electronics, and construction to reduce the size of bulky waste for effective recycling. However, the market growth is hindered by the fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as iron and steel. The growing demand for rental units is an opportunity for the global jaw crusher market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global jaw crusher market are Terex Corporation (US), thyssenKrupp (Germany), FLSmidth (Denmark), Metso Corporation (Finland), HARTL CRUSHER (Austria), McLanahan (US), IROCK CRUSHERS (US), and Sandvik AB (Sweden).

Westpro Machinery (Canada), The Weir Group PLC (UK), Astec Industries, Inc. (US), Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. (US), Lippmann-Milwaukee, Inc. (US), WIRTGEN GROUP (Germany), and Komatsu Ltd. (Japan) are some of the other key players operating in the global jaw crusher market.

Segments:

This study provides an overview of the global jaw crusher market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global jaw crusher market by swing jaw pivoting position, toggle, and application, and region.

By Swing Jaw Pivoting Position

Blake Jaw Crusher

Dodge Jaw Crusher

Universal Jaw Crusher

By Toggle

Double

Single

By Application

Mining

Aggregate

Demolition

Industrial

Construction

Environmental

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

On the basis of region, the global jaw crusher market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, followed by North America, primarily due to the growth in construction industry, mainly in China and India. The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is growing due to the growth in the number of construction projects, which fuel the Asia-Pacific jaw crusher market growth. Such crushers are also used in the region for crushing the concrete and other construction materials into reusable materials through recycling. Moreover, the mining industry is also growing with the rise in the global population and the accelerating economy, leading to the growth of the jaw crushers for mining applications.

The global jaw crusher market is expected to witness ~6.2% CAGR during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at ~USD 1,748 million by the end of the forecast period.

