IoT in Healthcare Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the IoT in Healthcare Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global IoT in healthcare market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of IoT in healthcare. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the IoT in healthcare market during the period. The global IoT in healthcare market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Internet of the things is the most trending technology adopted in various industries. The IoT has numerous application in the Healthcare sectors. The IoT allows the integration of remote monitoring systems with the medical devices. It helps to connect the doctors and patients without restriction by using the smart devices. In Healthcare sectors, the IoT offers better disease management and provide improved patient experience with affordable costs.

The rising demand of chronic disease management, better connectivity between the doctors and the patients, Enhanced Drug delivery system in the Healthcare sectors have created the demand of IoT in the Healthcare sector. In addition, the IoT allows to interconnect devices with each other that improve patient monitoring, patient outcomes, decrease in errors and other benefits which is likely to boost the market growth. Due to introduction of the IoT in the Healthcare the efficiency, effectiveness and the quality of the service in Healthcare has improved.

In addition, the IoT in the Healthcare is mostly used in the closed-loop insulin delivery, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Activity trackers during cancer treatment, and connected inhalers. In addition, the IoT in the Healthcare sector also provides Ingestible sensors, connected contact lenses, Depression-fighting Apple Watch app, Coagulation testing and others.

Introduction of the Artificial Intelligence Technology in Healthcare is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of this Market

The introduction of the artificial intelligence technology in Healthcare is the major factor driving the growth of this market. In addition, some factors such as technological advancement in the Healthcare sector, rising demand of cost effective management system for treatment, collaboration of IT companies with the major companies catering into Healthcare are expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

However, the issue associated with data privacy and security are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, ongoing Improvements in the Healthcare infrastructure, rising investments for the R&D and growing demand of technological advancement in the Healthcare sector is projected to create several opportunities for IoT in healthcaremarket in upcoming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share in the IoT in the Healthcare Market

North America accounts for the largest market share in the IoT in the Healthcare market owing to the presence of major players such as GE Healthcare, Medtronic and many other. In addition, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in IoT in the healthcare market. The growing demand for cloud based management system in the Healthcare industries drives the market growth in Asia pacific region. Furthermore, presence of various hospitals and surgical center and growing Healthcare infrastructure are likely to escalate the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Main Segments of the IoT in Healthcare Industry

The report on global IoT in healthcare market covers segments such as, component, technology, application and end user. On the basis of component the global IoT in Healthcare is categorized into hardware, system and software and services. On the basis of technology the global IoT in Healthcare is categorized into wifi, nfc, zigbee, bluetooth and others. On the basis of application the global IoT in Healthcare is categorized into telemedicine, clinical operations and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management and others. On the basis of end user the global IoT in Healthcare is categorized into hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organization (CRO), government and defense institutions and research and diagnostics laboratories.

Key Players of the IoT in Healthcare Industry

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global IoT in healthcare market such as, Medtronic, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Royal Philips, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life and Stanley Healthcare.

