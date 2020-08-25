Infogix Recognized in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Data Quality Solutions

Infogix, a leading provider of data management solutions, today announced it has been evaluated in Gartner’s newly released Critical Capabilities for Data Quality Solutions report.

Infogix’s integrated and automated data quality solution, Data360®, includes comprehensive data governance and analytics capabilities. With an extensive set of features, Data360 serves both business and IT users, delivering actionable and trusted insights in real-time. The complete solution automatically catalogs data quality rules, metadata, data lineage and business knowledge to operationalize and provide transparency into data use cases.

According to the report, “data quality solutions continue to mature through the addition of more augmented capabilities than before, driven by growing needs in existing and new use cases.”

“To help our customers automate demanding manual quality tasks, Infogix leverages machine learning and business-centric workflows to ensure both business and technical users can easily validate and understand data to drive results,” said Emily Washington, executive vice president of product management at Infogix. “By also merging operational data quality with data governance and analytics, Data360 ensures all data users have accurate, consistent, reliable, high-quality data that produces valuable business intelligence.”

According to the Gartner report, “data quality technology requirements add to the shift on the supply side from a single application, single use, tool-based approach to a solution-based approach. Modern data quality solutions now pack advanced connected features, support from the provider and deliver on a range of complex and connected data quality use cases.”

Infogix connects data quality with advanced data governance and analytics capabilities, delivering an all-inclusive data quality solution that can handle the most complex use cases.

This Gartner evaluation comes weeks after Infogix was positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions (Gartner subscription required). Infogix was recently identified in additional reports including:

Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

Named a Leader in IDC’s MarketScape for Worldwide Data Catalog Software

Recognized as an Innovator in Bloor Research’s Data Governance Market Update

Named a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Data Preparation Tools

