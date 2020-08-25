Gallstone Market Insights Plying for Significant Growth During 2017 – 2022

Global Gallstone Market Industry Segmentation

Globally, the Gallstone Market Industry has been segmented based on cause, diagnosis, treatment, and region.

The market has been segmented into bilirubin, cholesterol stones, concentrated bile, and others based on cause. The most common type is the cholesterol gallstone which appears in yellow and is mainly composed of undissolved cholesterols. According to World Gastroenterology Organisation, more than 85 % gallstones are cholesterol stones in developed countries, among which around 20 million people in the US suffer from gallstones.

Different diagnostic procedures covered in the market include abdominal CT scan, ultrasound, blood tests, gallbladder radionuclide scan, and others. The ultrasound is the most commonly used diagnostic procedure for gallstone diseases. With this procedure, even the smallest gallstones can be detected.

The market has also been segmented into laparoscopic cholecystectomy, open cholecystectomy, medications, and others based on treatment.