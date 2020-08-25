Freight and Logistics Market Outlook to 2019: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2025

Market Research Future has Published a Research Report on Freight and Logistics Market. This Report Covers The Top Countries and Regions of the World, Including Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue and much more Across the globe.

Market Highlights

Rise in globalization along with improving the world economy have a positive impact on trade-related activities. The freight and logistics market is witnessing significant growth rate due to evolving market trends such as shifting standard of living among consumers, increased consumer preference for the reduced delivery time, and the procurement of innovative techniques for the fast delivery of products are some of the factors that are driving freight and logistics market. Various technological advancement in the e-commerce industry for delivering products such as drone delivery and driverless vehicle is likely to have a positive impact on freight and logistics.

For instance, in October 2019 FedEx Express package launched the first commercial drone-delivery service to residences in the US.

Competitive Analysis

The Prominent Players in the Global Freight And Logistics Market include DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), The Maersk Group (Germany), C.H. Robinson (US), Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark), Kuehne+ Nagel (Switzerland), Panalpina (Switzerland), FedEx Corp. (US), Walmart Group (US), United Parcel Service (US), Nippon Express (Japan), and other prominent players

Segmental Analysis

This study provides an overview of the global freight and logistics market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global freight and logistics market by type, insulation material, component, and region.

By Shipping Type

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Waterways

By Service

Inventory Management

Packaging

Warehousing

Transportation

Distribution

Custom Clearance

Other

By End-Use Industry

Energy & Utilities

Trade and Transportation

Government and Public Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing & Construction

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Financial Services

Telecommunication & Information Technology

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest share in the freight and logistics market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on region, the freight and logistics market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth rate, higher growth is attributed to the growing e-commerce sector in emerging countries such as China, India, and others.

The Global Freight And Logistics Market was valued at USD 13.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 3.50% CAGR during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1- Freight and Logistics Market Overview

Chapter 2-Global Freight and Logistics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

Chapter 3-United States Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 4-China Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 5-Europe Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 6-Japan Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 7-Southeast Asia Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 8-India Freight and Logistics (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

Chapter 9-Global Freight and Logistics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 10- Freight and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 11-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 12-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 13-Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 14-Global Freight and Logistics Market Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 15-Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 16-Appendix

