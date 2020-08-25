Freight and Logistics Market Outlook to 2019: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2025

Market Research Future has Published a Research Report on Freight and Logistics Market. This Report Covers The Top Countries and Regions of the World, Including Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Revenue and much more Across the globe.
Market Highlights
Rise in globalization along with improving the world economy have a positive impact on trade-related activities. The freight and logistics market is witnessing significant growth rate due to evolving market trends such as shifting standard of living among consumers, increased consumer preference for the reduced delivery time, and the procurement of innovative techniques for the fast delivery of products are some of the factors that are driving freight and logistics market. Various technological advancement in the e-commerce industry for delivering products such as drone delivery and driverless vehicle is likely to have a positive impact on freight and logistics.
For instance, in October 2019 FedEx Express package launched the first commercial drone-delivery service to residences in the US.
Competitive Analysis
The Prominent Players in the Global Freight And Logistics Market include DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), The Maersk Group (Germany), C.H. Robinson (US), Dsv Global Transports and Logistics (Denmark), Kuehne+ Nagel (Switzerland), Panalpina (Switzerland), FedEx Corp. (US), Walmart Group (US), United Parcel Service (US), Nippon Express (Japan), and other prominent players
Segmental Analysis
This study provides an overview of the global freight and logistics market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global freight and logistics market by type, insulation material, component, and region.
By Shipping Type
- Airways
- Railways
- Roadways
- Waterways
By Service
- Inventory Management
- Packaging
- Warehousing
- Transportation
- Distribution
- Custom Clearance
- Other
By End-Use Industry
- Energy & Utilities
- Trade and Transportation
- Government and Public Utilities
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing & Construction
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Banking and Financial Services
- Telecommunication & Information Technology
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest share in the freight and logistics market during the forecast period: MRFR
Based on region, the freight and logistics market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of growth rate, higher growth is attributed to the growing e-commerce sector in emerging countries such as China, India, and others.
The Global Freight And Logistics Market was valued at USD 13.2 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 3.50% CAGR during the forecast period.
