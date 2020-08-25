Dental lasers Market Research Trembling Revenue by 2023

Dental Lasers Market Research Report, By Product (Soft Tissue Dental Lasers, All Tissue Dental Lasers), Application (Endodontic Treatment, Oral Surgery, Implantology, Peri-Implantitis, Periodontics), End user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Units) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Overview:

Dental lasers are considered devices that emit coherent light beams, mainly suited to perform oral surgeries. These lasers prevent the need for surgical instruments like coherent light beams, coherent light beams, and handpieces. Dental lasers also offer benefits like less contamination, less trauma, and less bleeding and are being accepted across the globe due to their ability like short healing time, lower light exposure, portability, and does not require anesthesia. The global dental lasers market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a healthy CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period (2017-2023).

The increasing number of dental disorders among the global population and surging awareness associated with oral hygiene is considered the key growth stimulants of the dental lasers market. Innovations made in treatment technologies and dental disorders diagnostics are estimated to offer the market a thrust. Advantages like reduced need for sutures and minimized bleeding are likely to encourage the market growth across the globe.

The rising spending on cosmetic dentistry is predicted to trigger the demand for dental laser equipment. Cosmetic dentistry is experiencing significant growth, especially in developed countries like Europe and North America owing to the high disposable income. As the aging population is prone to tooth decay and gum diseases, the surge in geriatric population suffering from dental disorders will further encourage the market growth in the foreseeable future.

On the contrary, dental lasers are expensive compared to their substitutes like dental drills, which is estimated to deter the market growth.

Competitive Dashboard:

The top players operating in the Dental lasers market Share include Biolase, Inc., AMD Lasers, Convergent Dental, Inc., Cao Group, Inc., Fotona D.D., Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH, Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc., Zolar Technology & MFG. Co. Inc., and The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd.

Global Dental Lasers Market: Segmental Analysis

The dental lasers market has been segmented on the basis of application, product, and end users.

By product, the dental lasers market is segmented into all tissue dental lasers and soft tissue dental lasers. Of these, the soft tissue dental lasers segment will expand at a significant pace due to rising incidences of soft tissue disorders like gingivitis periodontal disorders.

The application segment comprises oral surgery, endodontic treatment, peri-implantitis, implantology, periodontics, and others. Of these, the periodontics segment will gain prominence due to the surging number of periodontics and increasing the spending power of the consumers.

The end users’ segment is segmented into ambulatory surgical units, hospitals & clinics, and academic & research organizations. Of these, the hospitals & clinics segment will gain prominence owing to the high availability of specialized physicians. Increased preferences for diagnosis and treatment at the clinics will further augment the market growth in the segment.

Regional Frontiers:

Geographically, the dental lasers market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, North America is estimated to acquire the lion’s share and dominate the market, mainly due to the surging cases of dental diseases and increased expenditure on healthcare. As per a study by the National Institute of Dental & Craniofacial Research, around 92% of the adults are predicted to suffer from dental diseases. The existence of developed countries like Canada and the U.S. are further likely to influence the market growth in the region.

Europe bags the second spot with 30%-35% of the total market share. The growth of the regional market can be ascribed to the high dental healthcare expenditure, surging penetration of the market players, and increased government support for the dental sector.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace due to the surging geriatric population, increased preferences for minimally invasive surgeries, and soaring awareness regarding dental lasers. The rapid boom in the dental industry has made the region lucrative for market expansion and development. The rising awareness regarding the guaranteed treatment of dental lasers has further encouraged the market growth. In this region, India is likely to experience significant growth due to surging number of dental diseases caused due to high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and other products. Surging demand for cosmetic dentistry, coupled with the rising medical tourism will propel the market growth in the APAC.

