COVID-19 Impact on Global Wearable Digital Walkie-Talkie Market Growth By Manufacturers, Countries, Types And Application, End Users And Forecast To 2027

Wearable digital walkie-talkie is a type of portable, hand-held, two-way radio transceiver which is equipped with a speaker and microphone. It is compact, battery operated and wearable transmitting and receiving communication device.

Rise in disposable income is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global wearable digital walkie-talkie market growth. Furthermore, increase in population especially in emerging economies like Asia Pacific will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, high growth of consumer electronics industry will propel the market growth. Rapidly growing consumer electronics industry across the globe especially in emerging economies like India and China is expanding rapidly. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 21.18 billion by 2028. Evolution of consumer preference for connected devices will fuel the market growth during this analysis period.

However, limited number of manufactures is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global wearable digital walkie-talkie market growth. Also, stringent regulations regarding security will affect the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Global Wearable Digital Walkie-Talkie Market is segmented into product type such as Commercial Walkie-Talkie, Civil Walkie-Talkie, and Professional Walkie-Talkie. Further, market is segmented into application such as Commercial Application, Civil Applications, and Military.

Also, Global Wearable Digital Walkie-Talkie Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as AWIRE Technology Corp., Theatro, STARNEX Co., Ltd, OrionLabs, Inc., and Others.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Commercial Walkie-Talkie

Civil Walkie-Talkie

Professional Walkie-Talkie

By Application

Commercial Application

Civil Applications

Military

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

