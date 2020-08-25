Mixed Xylene supply overhang in countries like China and Taiwan has led to a weakening of their import demand, with majority of the deals stressing on the floating price. Prices of Mixed Xylene remained nearly stable amid feeble consumption and sufficient inventories, piled due to excess supply in the beginning of the month. China’s buying sentiments declined by existing stocks and slow demand for gasoline blending. However, the industry is dwelling on a ray of hope by rebounding of demand for isomer grade Mixed Xylene. Despite of lacklustre demand, supply across Asia is bound to increase as several manufacturers are already operating their catalytic reformers at the threshold level.

Get more info : https://www.chemanalyst.com/NewsAndDeals/NewsDetails/asia-mixed-xylene-oversupply-continues-to-stress-manufacturers-amid-market-uncertainties-1332

Mixed Xylene supply is excess across Southeast Asia as Naphtha crackers provide better economic output when operated at full load. The situation of supply overhang is likely to persist in the near term with countries such as India, having enormous production capacity of Naphtha Crackers, is not considering slowing down the operations.

Furthermore, lukewarm demand for jet fuel has continued to tremble the market fundamentals of Naphtha, the prime raw material for reformers A leading producer revealed that manufacturers are compelled to adjust their production rates if there is an abundant supply from any of their competitors on the back of the profit they are making from Olefins.

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a ‘one stop’ digital platform that offers comprehensive market intelligence data and in-depth analysis of the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry. ChemAnalyst’s team of 100+ analysts are engaged in tracking chemical prices daily, production capacity, demand and supply outlook, manufacturing plant locations, foreign trade data and news/deals for more than 400 major chemicals produced in India. ChemAnalyst is promoted by TechSci Research which is an award winning research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to the customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries including Chemicals & Material, Automotive, Consumer & Retail, ICT, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Water and Waste Management, BFSI and more

For more information, please visit us at www.chemanalyst.com

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com

Source : ChemAnalyst