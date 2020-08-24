The Biology of Belief: Interview with Dr. Bruce Lipton

Many people believe they are who they are, and that they have limited means to change their health or life direction.

According to Dr. Bruce Lipton, medical school professor and research scientist – this notion of genetic or DNA “determination” – is untrue.

In his book The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter & Miracles, Lipton explores the biochemical effects of the brain’s functioning.

The implications of this research radically change our understanding of life.

Genes and DNA do not control our biology. Instead, DNA is controlled by signals from outside the cell, including the energetic messages emanating from our positive and negative thoughts.

Lipton shows how that our bodies can change as we change our thoughts. We have the power to alter our health and well-being for the better!

About Dr. Bruce Lipton

Dr. Bruce Lipton is a stem-cell biologist, best-selling author, recipient of the 2009 Goi Peace Award, and an internationally recognized leader bridging science and spirit. Dr. Lipton began his scientific career as a biologist, receiving his Ph.D. from the University of Virginia before joining the University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine in 1973. Dr. Lipton’s research on muscular dystrophy, studies employing cloned human stem cells, focused upon the molecular mechanisms controlling cell behavior.

His research at Stanford University’s School of Medicine revealed that the environment (operating though the membrane) controlled the behavior and physiology of the cell, turning genes on and off. His discoveries – which ran counter to the established scientific view that life is controlled by the genes – presaged one of today’s most important fields of study, the science of epigenetics.

In the first part of our interview, Dr. Lipton spoke on his groundbreaking work in The Biology of Belief; specifically, we covered the following topics:

Dr-Bruce-Lipton-biology-of-beliefWhy you’re not a victim of your genetics, but rather, a powerful creator of your internal environment

How the thoughts you think affect your physical body and emotional life

The negative impact that chronic fear has on your system, and the positive power of love

How to heal and prevent disease by changing your thoughts and releasing limiting beliefs

The crucial importance of self-forgiveness, and how to offer it to yourself

What it means to take personal responsibility for your health and healing

Read more at… https://iigrowrich.com/1848-2/

https://iigrowrich.com/1848-2/

#business #businessowners #businessadvice #marketing #money

#businesshelp #legaladvice #businessstartups #entrepreneurship

#legaltips #startups

#business #smallbusiness #money #income #entrepreneur #investor

#crowdfunding #venturecapital #angelinvestors #businessmarketing

#businessadvertising #businesspromotion