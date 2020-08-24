North American FRP Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the North American FRP pipe market looks good with growth opportunities in the oil and gas, chemical, sewer gravity, retail fuel, and portable water market. The North American FRP pipe market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 1% to 3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increase in construction of water supply system, development of sewage treatment, and increasing oil and gas exploration activities.

In this market, different types of North American FRP pipe such as epoxy, polyester and vinyl ester are used as material. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume and polyester resin is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

FRP pipe is available in small (60”) diameter. Small diameter FRP pipe is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume consumption.

The United States is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the North American FRP pipe industry, include the introduction of onsite FRP pipe manufacturing facilities and development of grooved coupling method of join FRP pipe. National Oilwell Varco, Hobas Pipe USA and Future Pipe Industries and others are among the major North American FRP pipe manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the North American FRP pipe market by end use, resin composites type, manufacturing process, pressure rating, diameter type, and country and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the North American FRP Pipe Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the North American FRP pipe market by end use, resin composites type, manufacturing process, pressure rating, diameter type, and country as follows:

By End Use (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Oil and GasSewer Gravity and PressureWater PotableIrrigationStormHydroNon-circularRetail FuelPulp and PaperChemicalPowerOthers

By Resin Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Epoxy CompositesPolyester CompositesVinyl ester Composite

By Diameter Type (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Small DiameterMedium DiameterLarge Diameter

By Pressure Rating (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Less than 150 psi150 to 300 psiMore than 300 psi

By Manufacturing Process (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

Filament WindingCentrifugal CastingOthers

By Country (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025):

USCanadaMexico

