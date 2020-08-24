Nebulizers Market: What are the Short and long-term actions taken by Key Players During Coronavirus Pandemic?

The Global Burden of Disease Study has found that around 251 million people in the world were affected by Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD in 2016. This will fuel demand for nebulizers, driving the global nebulizers market. The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Nebulizers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Pneumatic Nebulizers, Ultrasonic Nebulizers, Mesh Nebulizers, Others), By End-User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Home Care Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” A nebulizer is a medical device which helps to treat asthma by converting different drugs into vapours and later delivering it to the lungs. Not only asthma, but nebulization also helps in the treatment of other respiratory disorders such as cystic fibrosis.

The demand for different types of nebulizer products such as ultrasonic nebulizers, pneumatic nebulizers, mesh nebulizers, and others is increasing. Of these, a pneumatic nebulizer was leading the global market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders especially among the aged population is driving the segment’s growth. Considering this, the global nebulizers market share is expected to increase in the forecast years.

some of the key players in the Global Nebulizers Market:

OMRON Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

PARI

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Allied Healthcare

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Briggs Healthcare

Market Sees Growth Owing to Rising Adoption of Technologically-advanced Medical Devices in North America

Rising geriatric population in North America is resulting in an increasing number of surgeries and respiratory diseases. This will boost the nebulizers market size in North America. As per a study conducted by the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention, people in the U.S. suffered deaths in 2014, as COPD was the third-leading disease for these deaths. The market was leading in the year 2018 on account of mounting pollution levels and increasing healthcare expenditure. Another factor responsible for growth is the rising adoption of technologically-advanced medical devices and equipment.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. Increasing cases of respiratory disorders and rising geriatric population are primary factors enabling growth in the market. Countries such as India and China have high pollution levels, which increases the prevalence of respiratory diseases. Enabled by this, the demand for nebulizer machines is increasing in Asia Pacific. This will further positively impact nebulizers market growth. Rising disposable income among people and growing awareness about diseases in this region are potential growth triggers in the market. As per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the number of COPD cases in Japan increased by 24.2% between 2005 and 2016. Hence, the rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is expected to drive the nebulizers market size in Asia Pacific.