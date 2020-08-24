Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Sumitomo Chemical Company.

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Liquid crystal polymers or LCP are kind of an aromatic polymer which usually have high electrical and mechanical properties. LCP films are usually used for the manufacturing of flexible circuits and PCB or printed circuits boards are made using LCP laminates. They are widely used in applications such as packaging, automotive and transportation, medical devices and others. LCP usually have dielectric strength and also great stability and are also used as an substitute for ceramics and metals due to their low cost.

Market Drivers:

Rising miniaturization of electrical components is the factor driving market growth

Growth in the automobile industry will also propel market growth

Increasing demand for liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates in electrical and electronics industry is also driving the growth of this market

Rising disposable incomes will also drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the sustainable resources will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Scope of the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market

Current and future of Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market By Product (Films, Laminates), Application (Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Medical Devices, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global liquid crystal polymer (LCP) films & laminates market are Celanese Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., UENO FINE CHEMICALS INDUSTRY,LTD., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Solvay, KURARAY CO., LTD., RTP Company, PolyOne Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., Stack Plastics, CALSAK CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, and others

Key Pointers Covered in the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) Films and Laminates Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

