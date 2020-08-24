KVM Switch Market: Recent Market Trends and Projected Market Size by 2020 – 2023

Market Overview

In 2017, the global KVM switch market was worth USD 606.9 mn. The market is estimated to attain USD 711.8 mn by the conclusion of the estimation period. Additionally, the KVM switch market is expected to expand over the forecast period at 1.8% CAGR. The data centers are expanding at a vigorous rate across the world which is making way for the surging demand of its elements. One such substantial element is KVM (keyboard-video-mouse) switch employed in data centers. KVM switch enables the regulation of multiple computers integrating a single set of keyboard, mouse, and video display monitor. Consequently, these switches save a lot of space, cost, and time. The KVM switch is generally found in data centers with numerous servers placed in a single bracket. Previously, KVM switches were mostly used in server rooms and data centers. However, with the drop in the price of personal computers (PCs), users are now buying KVM switches for expediency at home.

Key Players

The key players ruling the KVM switch market globally include Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), IOGEAR (US), Dell Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Vertiv Co.(US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Belkin International, Inc. (US), Raritan Inc. (US), APC (US), and Network Technologies Inc. (US). In addition to the prominent players mentioned above, the KVM switch market is also ruled by players like Belden Inc. (US), Adder Technology (UK), Tripp Lite (US), and Lantronix, Inc. (US), among others.

Segmentation

According to type, the market has been bifurcated into KVM-IP switch, KVM-desktop switch, KVM high-performance switch, serial console, and KVM-secure switch. The KVM-IP switch is likely to rule the KVM switch market throughout the review period whereas KVM high-performance switch and KVM-secure switch segments are anticipated to develop at a rising CAGR. Based on user type, the KVM switch market has been bifurcated into multi user and single user. The multi user segmented is projected to witness an expanded share of the KVM market over the estimation period. According to the organization size, the market has been classified into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The small and medium enterprise segment is likely to develop at a striking growth rate over the review period, on account of a large number of startups coming up throughout the world. According to vertical, the KVM switch market has been bifurcated into government, IT & telecom, marine, military & defense, retail, aviation, media & entertainment, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom sector is estimated to rule the KVM switch market throughout the forecast period owing to the surging demand for KVM switches from server rooms and data centers.

Regional Analysis

The global market for KVM switch is projected to expand at a distinct rate throughout the period of estimation from 2018 to 2023. The regional analysis of the KVM switch market is assessed for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa). Among the mentioned regions, North America is projected to reflect a remarkable share of the KVM switch market throughout the period of estimation. The North America market is followed by the Europe market. The rapid surge in the construction of data centers owing to the rising cloud computing firms is spurring the development of KVM switches in North America. Upgradations in Internet of Things (IoT), Machine to Machine (M2M), and mobile computing are some of the key drivers for the expansion of data centers. Furthermore, the rapid development of SOHO (small office/home office) and startups in Europe and North America, is likely to propel the expansion of the KVM switch market further.

