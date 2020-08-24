Global Fertility Testing Devices Market Intelligence Report for Comprehensive Information 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Fertility Testing Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global fertility testing devices market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of fertility testing devices. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the fertility testing devices market during the period. The global fertility testing devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

Infertility is a condition when a couples are not able to conceive after having regular unprotected intercourse. The fertility test is done by couples to detect the root causes responsible for their infertility. The fertility problems faced by both men and women is at equal rates, but women are considered to be more worried about fertility testing. The treatment procedure starts by gynecologist or general physician after diagnosis of exact issue with the help of fertility test results.

Growing Awareness about Fertility Testing Devices are Driving the Patient Acceptance Rate for Such Devices Instead of Choosing for Laboratory-Based Tests

The growing awareness about fertility testing devices are driving the patient acceptance rate for such devices instead of choosing for laboratory-based tests. Nowadays, Fertility testing is done at home and it saves time that helps to maintain privacy, and is comfortable for females. This report defines fertility test device as the product type such as ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitoring devices and male fertility testing products. The ovulation predictor kits is further classified as urine based kits, saliva based kits, and others. The kits and device are used by specialty clinics, hospitals, and homecare settings.

The changing lifestyle and the increasing stress levels, results in the problem of conceiving thus the fertility rate has decrease worldwide. The fertility test device are easy to use and helps to get accurate results. The gynecologist or general physician suggest men and women for the fertility test to diagnose the infertility problem, which in turn, facilitates the growth of the fertility testing devices market.

Furthermore, rising awareness about the fertility testing and technology advancement are also another factor that is driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, high cost of fertility and ovulating monitors, and low awareness of modern fertility testing devices are likely to hamper the growth of the fertility test device market. Furthermore, sperm quality are monitored by keeping record of heart rate, air quality & environmental function, body temperature, and technological advances such as Trak system are the trends that will bring more opportunities to fertility test device market.

North America is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Fertility Testing Device

Among the regions, North America is expected to be the largest market for fertility test device. Increase in marriage age and high awareness about the benefit of fertility test such as easy to use and fast result features to drive growth in this region. In addition, technology advancement and increasing occurrence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) cases are likely to boost the growth in this region. The growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to decline in fertility due change in life style and growing funding in the fertility testing devices market.

Fertility Testing Devices Market: Segmentation

The report on global fertility testing devices market covers segments such as, product and end user. On the basis ofproduct, the global fertility testing devices market is categorized into ovulation predictor kits, fertility monitoring devices and male fertility testing products. The ovulation predictor kits are further classified as urine-based kits, saliva based kits, and others. On the basis of end user, the global fertility testing devices market is categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals and homecare settings.

Key Players in the Fertility Testing Devices Market

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fertility testing devices market such as, Fairhaven Health LLC, Geratherm Medical AG, Hilin Life Products, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., AccuQuik, Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc. and Others.

