BRICS Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Market SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future Present Premium Research Report on “BRICS Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Market” The BRICS Market for Diabetes Treatment and Prevention is Growing Continuously and Expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% from 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights:

Diabetes drugs are the drugs which are administered for the treatment of different types of Diabetes. The prevalence of diabetes is on the rise due to increased life expectancy, changing lifestyles, and the rising incidence of obesity. Diabetes can be kept in control with the help of medication, exercise and controlled diet.

BRICS Diabetes treatment and prevention market is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 11.52% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

Segmentation:

BRICS Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Market has been segmented on the basis of type of diabetes which includes type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes and gestational diabetes. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into medication, gene therapy, other methods of treatment and devices include Blood Glucose Meters and Strips, Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGMs), Injection Pens, Insulin Pump, others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies and other end users.

Market Scenario:

Diabetes is a chronic disease characterized by elevated levels of blood glucose which leads to serious damage to the heart, eyes, kidneys, blood vessels and nerves. The most common of diabetes is type 2 diabetes which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin.

In the past three decades the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels. Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself. BRICS market of diabetes treatment and prevention is expected to reach USD 9.45 billion in 2023 from USD 3.53 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 11.52% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

BRICS Diabetes Treatment and Prevention Market Players:

Key players in diabetes treatment and prevention market are: Abbott Laboratories (U.S), Bayer AG (Germany), Eli Lily & Company (U.S), Medtronic (U.S), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K), Lifescan (U.S), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan) and Roche Holding AG (Switzerland).

Bayer AG is a chemical, pharmaceutical and life science company. It is one of the major players manufacturing drugs for diabetes.

Eli Lilly and Company is an American BRICS pharmaceutical company with headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the United States. The company also has offices in Puerto Rico and 17 other countries. Its products are sold in approximately 125 countries. In January, 2017, the Eli Lilly Company was awarded as world’s most ethical company.

Regional Analysis:

Diabetes treatment and prevention market consists of four regions namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

China is the largest market. India is second largest and fastest growing market.

The market shows steady growth in Brazil and Russia.

