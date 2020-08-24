Adenomyosis Treatment Market Revenue, Shares, Demand, Trend, Analysis and Forecasts To 2025

Market Research Future adds the “Global Adenomyosis Treatment Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023” report to their unique collection. The Global Adenomyosis Treatment market is expected to reach US$ 700.7 million by 2023 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.8% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Market Scenario:

Adenomyosis disorder also known as Endometriosis interna, Adenomyosis uteri, Endometriosis uterine, or Adenomyometritis. Adenomyosis disorder occurs when endometrial tissue of the uterus endometrial cavity to grow into the uterus muscle that damage the uterine wall the uterine wall grow thicker. It may result into heavy bleeding and pain during the menstrual cysle. Increasing prevalence of adenomyosis is leading the market growth. Rising prevalence of adenomyosis disorder is key factor for the market growth. Increasing knowledge about the disorder and treatment, new drugs and therapies, and advanced medical technology are major driving forces of the global adenomyosis market. Increasing funding for R&D to develop more advanced product for the market is another key driver for the market.

The Global Adenomyosis Treatment market is growing at the CAGR of ~4.1% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 291.5 million by 2023.

Key Players for Global Adenomyosis Treatment Market:

Some of the key players in this market are: Bayer AG (Germany), Ferring B.V. (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (US), Speciality European Pharma (UK)

Segments:

Global Adenomyosis Treatment Market Overview has been segmented on the basis of type which Focal, Adenomyoma, Diffuse, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, it is segmented into endometrial biopsy, ultrasound (transabdominal, transvaginal/endovaginal), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, Motrin IB, Advil, and others), hormone medications (Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, Aromatase inhibitors), Hysterectomy (supracervial or subtotal hysterectomy, Total hysterectomy, Radical hysterectomy), and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Adenomyosis Treatment Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, due to continuous innovation and rapid adoption of new drugs and therapies, North America is largest market for Adenomyosis Treatment. US is holding largest market share in North America region. European market is second largest, and especially the growth rate is higher in west European countries. On the other hand, due increasing knowledge of disease and treatments, developing healthcare infrastructure, and increasing healthcare expenditure, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) is fastest growing market for adenomyosis and expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa (ME&A) is likely to have a limited growth in the market due to less awareness of devices and treatment.

